Two Leading Healthcare Authorities Join HealthAxis Group

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthAxis Group is proud to announce the addition of Jason Patchen and Jim Clark to its executive team. Mr. Patchen has been appointed the president of HealthAxis Group, and Mr. Clark has been named the chief strategic growth officer.

"HealthAxis Group continues to excite and attract bright and dynamic leadership thanks to our vision, capabilities, and possibilities and these two individuals exemplify that trend," said Chairman and CEO Shilen Patel. "Jason and Jim bring a wealth of insight and experience around the challenges and opportunities facing modern health care and are a tremendous asset for our company and customers. To add value to everyone dependent on HealthAxis Group technologies and solutions, we must invest in the quality of our team, and these additions to our leadership team."

Mr. Patchen brings more than 30 years' experience with an extensive background in the healthcare arena. He has been recognized as one of the most influential people in health care by the Florida Medical Business Journal. He was most recently a senior executive corporate officer, and group CEO, for Centene Corporation, a Fortune 100 Company. Mr. Patchen held positions as CEO of Visionary HealthWare, Inc., a division of CompuGroup USA, co-founder and president of WebHealthy, Inc., and vice-president of Corporate Development at Heritage Southeast Medical Group.

"I am thrilled to join a company that is experiencing explosive growth," said Patchen. "The healthcare environment is constantly shifting, and the HealthAxis Group team has been at the forefront of technology-enabled services. With the expansion of our solutions, I foresee unlimited opportunities for our team and expect to be a go-to source for healthcare organizations trying to make a difference."

Mr. Clark's specialties include corporate and business development, product development and operations. He has launched and grown healthcare companies of varying size through organic and acquisitive growth. He served as vice president of product and business development for the Product Growth and Development division at Centene Corporation, where he enabled customers to thrive in volume-to-value transitions while improving quality and reducing healthcare costs. Previously, he held the position of President and COO of American Healthcare Holdings, Inc., which acquired Soft-Aid, Inc., a company he co-founded.

"It is an exciting time to be in health care and the HealthAxis Group's platform of products and services presents great opportunities to serve the market in innovative ways," said Clark. "The healthcare administration suite gives risk-bearing entities a 'sole source' solution, with high ROI administrative services built on next-generation technology."

About HealthAxis Group

Through its affiliated companies, HealthAxis Group provides outstanding information technology and service solutions that help payers and providers work more efficiently and collaborate to deliver better health with improved efficiency and lower costs. HealthAxis Group helps healthcare organizations address compliance; improve administrative efficiency; lower cost; and improve quality and delivery of care. Payer solutions include benefits administration platforms, web portals, network and application management, consulting, BPO, and transaction services. Provider offerings include practice management solutions, electronic medical records, and technology services that help providers operate more efficiently and effectively. Please visit www.healthaxis.com for more information about the company.

