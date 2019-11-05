Two Leading Logistics Trade Publishers Name Port Logistics Group as a Top 3PL

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group , one of the nation's leading providers of omnichannel logistics services, headquartered in City of Industry, Calif., today announced that it was recently recognized by two leading trade publishers as a top 3PL. Specifically, the company was named to Inbound Logistics' Top 100 3PL Providers list and Global Trade's Leading 3PL Gold 2019 list.

"We are thrilled to be acknowledged once again for our excellence in the 3PL industry by these two well-established publications," said Greg Morello, President and Chief Commercial Officer of Port Logistics Group. "The recognition by Inbound Logistics and Global Trade magazines are telling of our continued growth and evolution from our roots as a 3PL specializing in inbound, gateway logistics to a leading force in comprehensive retail logistics and ecommerce fulfillment services which now serves all sizes of companies and brands."

Inbound Logistics Top 100 3PL

Port Logistics Group received the Top 3PL designation by Inbound Logistics in its July 2019 issue, making its 2019 Top 100 3PL Provider list, a distinction the logistics provider has attained since 2012.

"Ecommerce distribution and fulfillment, the Amazon effect, customer demand for supply chain speed and agility, and stringent omnichannel requirements create complex challenges for companies of all sizes in all industries. Recognizing that Port Logistics Group provides solutions to help companies meet these challenges, Inbound Logistics editors chose the company as a 2019 Top 100 3PL Provider," said Felecia Stratton, Editor of Inbound Logistics.

Each year, Inbound Logistics' editors select the best logistics solutions providers by carefully evaluating submitted information, conducting personal interviews and online research, and comparing that data to its readers' burgeoning global supply chain and logistics challenges. The editors selected this year's Top 100 3PLs from a pool of more than 300 companies which demonstrate, in the opinion of the editors, the diverse operational capabilities and experience to meet readers' unique supply chain and logistics needs.

Global Trade Leading 3PL 2019

Global Trade's Leading 3PL Gold 2019 list, its Seventh Annual, was published in its September/October 2019 edition.

For the seventh consecutive year, the editorial team at Global Trade recognized Port Logistics Group as one of America's 50 leading 3PLs. Eric Kleinsorge, Publisher of Global Trade, called for potential 3PL candidates to submit background information and capabilities.

About Inbound Logistics

Inbound Logistics, the demand-driven logistics magazine, is the leading multi-channel content provider targeted toward business logistics and supply chain managers. Inbound Logistics' mission is to help companies of all sizes better manage corporate resources by speeding and reducing inventory and supporting infrastructure, and better matching demand signals to supply lines. More information is available at www.inboundlogistics.com .

About Global Trade

Global Trade is a magazine for executives of U.S. manufacturing companies doing business globally, covering a range of topics that includes global logistics, site selection and international banking. More information is available at www.globaltrademag.com .

About Port Logistics Group

Port Logistics Group enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.3 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com .

SOURCE Port Logistics Group

