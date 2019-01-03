Two Lexmark Executives Recognized as 2019 CRN® Channel Chiefs

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lexmark, a global imaging solutions leader, announced today that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, has named two Lexmark channel leaders to its prestigious list of 2019 Channel Chiefs. Sammy Kinlaw, Lexmark Vice President of Worldwide Channel OEM and Sales, and Greg Chavers, Vice President, North American Channel Sales, were both among the top IT channel leaders recognized for their efforts to drive growth and revenue through their channel partners.

According to CRN, each of the 2019 Channel Chiefs has demonstrated exceptional leadership, vision, and commitment to their channel partner programs. Channel Chief honorees are selected by CRN's editorial staff as a result of their professional achievements, standing in the industry, dedication to the channel partner community, and strategies for driving future growth and innovation.

"The individuals on CRN's 2019 Channel Chiefs list deserve special recognition for their contribution and support in the development of robust partner programs, innovative business strategies, and significant influence to the overall health of the IT channel," said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. "We applaud each Channel Chief's remarkable record of accomplishments and look forward to following their continued success."

"Having both Sammy and Greg recognized as 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs demonstrates Lexmark's commitment to the success of our channel partners," said Brock Saladin, Lexmark senior vice president and chief revenue officer.

The 2019 CRN Channel Chiefs list, including the 50 Most Influential Channel Chiefs, is featured online at www.crn.com/channelchiefs and will appear in the February 2019 issue of CRN.

