TWO LG ELECTRONICS APPLIANCES SELECTED AS GOOD HOUSEKEEPING 2026 KITCHEN AWARD WINNERS

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics USA announced that two kitchen appliances were named winners in Good Housekeeping's 2026 Kitchen Awards - the LG 6.3-cubic-foot Smart Gas Slide-in Range with InstaView ProBake Convection, Air Fry and Sous Vide and the LG Counter-Depth MAX™ with Zero Clearance™ 3-Door French Door Refrigerator with Thin Door Design. This honor showcases LG's commitment to excellence and innovation across consumer product categories. The full list of awards can be found on goodhousekeeping.com/kitchenawards2026.

The LG Counter-Depth MAX™ Refrigerator with Zero Clearance™ - This appliance combines modern design, generous capacity, and intelligent functionality. Its innovative Zero Clearance™ hinges and slim door design allow full door access even in compact spaces. Dual ice makers deliver convenience with options for cubed, crushed, and slow-melting round Craft Ice™. Inside, adjustable shelves and Smart Cooling technology help keep ingredients fresh, organized, and ready for every occasion.

The LG 6.3-cubic-foot Smart Gas Slide-in Range with InstaView ProBake Convection, Air Fry and Sous Vide - This range combines powerful performance with intelligent design, delivering exceptional convenience and precision. Advanced features like ProBake® Convection ensure even baking, while Air Fry and Air Sous Vide modes support healthier, restaurant-quality results at home. The UltraHeat™ 22K BTU burner provides rapid, precise heat control for every culinary need. Additionally, with ThinQ® app integration, users can preheat, monitor, and manage cooking remotely, or enjoy hands-free operation through voice assistant compatibility. The InstaView® window allows you to check your dish without opening the door, and the EasyClean® function keeps the oven spotless with a quick 10-minute cycle.

LG Electronics USA Inc., based in Englewood Cliffs, N.J., is the North American subsidiary of LG Electronics Inc., a smart life solutions company with annual global revenues of more than $60 billion. In the United States, LG sells a wide range of innovative home appliances, home entertainment products, commercial displays, air conditioning systems and vehicle components. LG is an 11-time ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year. www.LG.com.

