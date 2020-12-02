Two Likeminded Business Services Companies Create a New Partnership, Serve Small Businesses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ledgers of Canada and Loyalty Business Services have created a partnership to rapidly expand both companies in the United States and Canada. As a part of the collaborative growth initiative, Loyalty Business Services will become Ledgers USA to enhance brand awareness throughout North America.

The newly formed Ledgers USA team is comprised of leaders from several different successful companies to create what is expected to become the largest bookkeeping, tax, payroll and compliance reporting firm servicing owners of small businesses throughout the U.S. and Canada. John Hewitt, who has built two of the three largest retail income tax service companies (Liberty Tax & Jackson Hewitt Tax) and who has over 52 years of experience building successful, major financial companies; Steve Rafsky, who championed the turn around and growth of Padgett Business Services for almost 20 years; and Gordon Haslam, who founded Ledgers Canada and built it into an industry leader in Canada since starting the company over 25 years ago. All three franchising and business services moguls are excited to collaborate to build a company to help small and medium size business services firms focus more on the growth of their businesses.

Ledgers Canada and Ledgers USA will offer tax preparation and consultation, payroll, financial management reporting and other services using modern, cloud-based technology to meet today's clients' needs. For the business services owner, it is a value-based annuity in a business sector that is exploding.

The firm will expand its locations through its affiliation and franchising models. The firm has developed a system to enhance growth and scalability of each location, as well. The Ledgers system includes state-of-the-art technology to manage client onboarding and workflow and modern client acquisition programs that include inbound and outbound marketing that are enhanced with integrated search engine optimization, social media and additional robust programs. This coordinated growth program implementation affords Ledgers efficiencies that individual operators would not usually be able to employ. In addition, the companies will enhance work capacity for its locations by offering access to Ledgers central team of professionals.

"I am excited to expand with the Loyalty team," said Gordon Haslam, who will continue to oversee the Canadian operation. "This collaboration will help both companies grow and prosper through experience, strong leadership, enhanced systems and innovative marketing."

To learn more about business ownership opportunities with us, text Ledgers to 855-533-4377 (in Canada) or 87000 (in the U.S.).

About Ledgers Canada

Ledgers Canada was founded by a Team of Chartered Accountants in 2004 when they recognized a need for high quality, cost-effective accounting and financial services for small business. At the time, the market was comprised of large, often costly firms and smaller, mostly home-based bookkeepers. Ledgers' model was to build a solid foundation in between the two by offering high quality, efficient and reliable services at prices that small business could afford.

Today, Ledgers is based in Newmarket, ON and offers a one-stop financial solution to small business, their owners and the general public through Ledgers' network of more than 40 franchise locations in Canada. With services ranging from accounting and bookkeeping to business plans, payroll, incorporations and income tax preparation, the Ledgers Network has thousands of clients across Canada.

About Loyalty Business Services

Loyalty Business Services is headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia and is part of a consortium of franchise brands that are serviced based and synergistic. Loyalty Businesses is a tax, payroll, compliance, and business advisory firm focused on helping small business owners stay focused on running their businesses more successfully. For more information visit www.loyaltybrands.com.

Media Contact: Steve Rafsky, Ledgers USA, [email protected]

SOURCE Loyalty Brands