Two Local Doctors Appointed Assistant Clinical Professors at Temple University

Dr. Kelly & Dr. Qu to Inspire the Next Generation of Pain Physicians

CHALFONT, Pa., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Two local Doctors, Dr. Robert Kelly (Kelly) and Dr. H. David Qu (Qu) are both appointed assistant clinical professors at Temple University in Philadelphia with a goal to help educate the next generation of Pain Medicine Physicians.

Dr. Robert Kelly, Founder & Physician of Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute

Kelly and Qu are both the founders and lead physicians of Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute - a physical medicine and rehabilitation practice located in Chalfont & Quakertown, Pa. The physicians' goal of their practice is to provide quality care to patients in pain and educate the local community about coping with chronic pain conditions.

"We have always put an emphasis on education in our practice. Whether it is inviting residents to shadow and learn from our providers or doing educational seminars in the community, we have always had a goal of helping others learn and inspiring the next generation of pain physicians. We are honored and excited to take on this new responsibility," states Kelly.

Kelly and Qu join the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University in the Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation where they are helping educate medical students on site with hands-on experience learning about the science and treatments for pain syndromes.

Temple medical students are now able to complete programs and shadowing time with the Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute team under Kelly and Qu where they will shadow patient care protocols, custom treatment plans, in-patient procedures, and out-patient procedures.

The practice is focused on providing additional opportunities for the future of the pain medicine field and hopes this step is the first in their direction of educating the next generation.

To learn more about the practice and the team of providers, visit https://www.pennpain.com, or call the office at (215) 395-8888.

About PA Pain & Spine

Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute was founded in 2013 by Ivy League trained physicians Dr. David Qu, MD and Dr. Robert Kelly, DO. The practice is a pain management and rehabilitation privately-owned clinic with a focus on utilizing minimally invasive techniques and pain generator diagnostics in order to heal patients at the source. The practice currently has two offices located in Chalfont, Pennsylvania and Quakertown, Pennsylvania and treats patients with any type of pain.

Media contact:

Kelsey Voelker

[email protected]

2153958888x104

SOURCE Pennsylvania Pain and Spine Institute