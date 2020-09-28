Two Local Firms Merge to Form a Financial Service Powerhouse in Northern California

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two independent financial services firms operating as general agencies of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) have announced they are joining together to create one of the largest life insurance firms in Northern California. MassMutual Pacific and MassMutual Northern California will be operating as MassMutual Northern California.

Robert Fakhimi and Greg Cohn, who bring a combined 54 years of financial services expertise to the local community, will lead the MassMutual Northern California firm as general managers, with a team of over 341 advisors, managers, and support staff. The firm's headquarters will be based in Walnut Creek, California.

"Bob and Greg are visionary leaders who each bring unique experiences and leadership to the financial services industry at large," said Joe Sparacio, head of Field Management, MassMutual. "Building on their excellent reputations and history, I am confident that MassMutual Northern California is well-positioned to maximize the tremendous opportunities for residents and businesses across the markets they serve. The resources available in the larger firm will provide a tremendous opportunity to invest in progressive strategies to serve the evolving needs of customers."

Robert Fakhimi CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® has been the CEO of MassMutual Northern California since April 2001 and has led the agency to 17 Chairman's Trophy Awards (14 gold, two silver and one bronze) and 16 Crystal Achievement Awards, an honor he has earned every year since the award's inception in 2003. The award recognizes agencies that have demonstrated solid performance and growth over the previous year. Fakhimi received GAMA's coveted First in Class Award in both 2011 and 2012, and this year is a GAMA Master Agency Award recipient. Over the years, Fakhimi has demonstrated an ability to recognize and recruit talented people to his agency. In eight of the last 12 years, at least one of the company's Freshman Five members (top five recruits out of 2,400 total) has come from MassMutual Northern California.

Greg Cohn CFP®, CLU®, ChFC® has been the General Agent of MassMutual Northern California, alongside Bob Fakhimi, for several years. Greg has been in the financial services field since 1996. A graduate of the San Diego State University Business School with an emphasis in Finance, Greg began working with individuals and business owners in helping them to achieve their financial goals. He has been dedicated to helping his clients in the areas of Wealth Maximization & Preservation, Investment & Retirement Strategies, and Insurance Protection. Starting in 2001 with MassMutual, Greg's focus was on building his firm through recruiting, developing, and coaching his advisors to success. During the period between 2004 and 2013, Greg rose from being recognized as third overall Sales Manager in the MassMutual system nationwide to first, receiving the Gold Bowl. Greg is a CFP® (Certified Financial Planner) professional and has also earned the CLU and ChFC professional designations from the American College in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania. He is a past President of his local National Association of Insurance & Financial Advisors.

To learn more, please visit northerncalifornia.massmutual.com or email [email protected].

Local firms are sales offices of Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company (MassMutual) and are not subsidiaries of MassMutual or its affiliated companies. Securities and investment advisory services offered through qualified registered representatives of MML Investors Services, LLC. Member SIPC www.sipc.org. OSJ: 3003 Oak Road, Suite 250, Walnut Creek, CA 94597. (925) 979-2300. CRN202209-271525

