Two Logicalis Leaders Receive Elite Honors as CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel

Henning and Soqui are recognized for their commitment to Logicalis US' customers and employees, despite the uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. CRN celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

"Logicalis is dedicated to fostering a diverse, inclusive workplace where everyone has the opportunity to succeed, and we are proud to recognize Mary Beth and Jessica as 2021 Women of the Channel with elite honors," said Jon Groves, CEO, Logicalis US. "Mary Beth empowers others with the knowledge, tools and support they need to solve problems and drive improvement, which has greatly enhanced the employee and customer experience at Logicalis. Jessica transforms our services to deliver positive business results, making her integral to the development and execution of our strategy. Every day, both women demonstrate their leadership and what it means to be Architects of Change™."

As Senior Director of Quality & Continuous Improvement (QCI), Henning drives the education and change needed to develop and support a cross-functional organization of critical thinkers throughout Logicalis. She leads the transition and project management office, which includes developing and executing IT service management strategy, overseeing operational data analytics and process management, and spearheading the overall Logicalis US Services' QCI culture. This year, Henning helped drive transformation of the Logicalis US Services culture from a siloed organization to a cross-functional team focused on quality and continuous improvement, which not only inspired internal efficiencies and innovative solutions, but ultimately improved customer outcomes.

As Director of Infrastructure Services, Soqui is responsible for leading continual service improvements with a focus on customer satisfaction and employee engagement. Over the last year, Soqui improved alignment between Logicalis US practice areas and pre-sales organizations, resulting in more frequent and effective cross-functional collaboration. She reorganized her team to transition from a regional to technology-focused approach that better positions Logicalis' offerings to meet customer goals and drive success. This shift also enabled Logicalis to acquire new skillsets to better serve its customers and be positioned for long-term growth.

"CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel."

The Power 60 Solution Providers are chosen by the CRN editorial team based on their contributions, expertise and dedication to building strong solution provider businesses. The award recognizes an exclusive subgroup of elite industry role models who continue to drive professional success through leadership and dedication to their own organizations and the entire IT channel.

The 2021 Women of the Channel and Power 60 Solution Provider award will be featured in CRN Magazine on May 10th and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

