Two Major Data Center Expansions Continue Momentum of Flexential's National Footprint

"Always striving to stay ahead of our customers' IT capacity needs, we constantly seek opportunistic expansion of our data center portfolio nationwide," said Joe Guerriero, General Counsel and Real Estate Portfolio Manager, Flexential . "Customers look to us to provide flexible colocation services, in the most appropriate location, in order to solve complex IT requirements. Physical data center space is an essential piece of nearly every solution—from colocation, cloud, DRaaS or professional services."

Growth in Portland

Flexential plans to construct its new facility, the largest to date, in Hillsboro on 20 acres of land near the company's existing data centers, increasing Flexential's footprint in the market to more than 500,000 gross square feet upon completion. One new Flexential customer, a global file storage company, recently signed a five-year contract to use significant space, 3 MW of high-density power, with the ability to expand to 9 MW, in one of the current Hillsboro data centers.

Direct access to three trans-Pacific subsea cables, supplying connectivity between Asia and the western coast of the United States, along with some of the lowest tax rates in the U.S., make Flexential's Portland facilities an attractive option for businesses looking to balance cost, infrastructure and best deliver their services.

Growth in Nashville

In August 2019, Flexential will open nearly 40,000 sq. ft. of additional raised floor capacity at one of its Nashville data centers, offering a total of 10.65 MW and 165,000 sq. feet at its Nashville sites, a key growth market specifically for financial services and healthcare industries. The Nashville expansion includes 10,000 sq. ft. of space for one enterprise customer.

"Recent IDC research1 estimates that the world's data storage needs will exceed 175 zettabytes by the year 2025, and although public cloud services are expected to expand accordingly, the need for data center services is expected to rise at an equivalent rate," said Brad Casemore, IDC analyst. "Data centers continue to be an important part of the IT and data storage puzzle for growing businesses, and we anticipate that will continue to be the case for the foreseeable future."

Growth in Atlanta

In addition to Portland and Nashville, last month Flexential opened a 70,000 sq. ft addition at its Atlanta colocation facility to provide additional speed, security and services for the fast-growing financial technology (FinTech) industry. The expansion, the largest in the Atlanta region this year, grows Flexential's national data center footprint to 3.1 million square feet, and demonstrates its continued commitment to providing secure, high-density power, and cost-effective data center solutions to customers in financial services, technology and data intensive industries.

