Two Major Grid Operators Embark on Joint Planning Endeavor To Enhance Reliability

PJM, MISO Plan Joint Interregional Transfer Capability Study

VALLEY FORGE, Pa. and CARMEL, Ind., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PJM Interconnection and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) announced today that the organizations will collaborate on an informational interregional transfer capability study, set to be performed during the second half of 2024.

Increasing transfer capability between regions may help to support greater grid resilience, particularly following extreme weather events and the influx of renewable generation resources with intermittent output.

Driven by input received by each organization from the Organization of PJM States (OPSI), the Organization of MISO States (OMS) and the Midwestern Governors Association (MGA), the study will identify potential opportunities for near-term transmission enhancements along the seam shared by PJM and MISO.

"PJM looks forward to embarking on this study process with MISO as a path to increased coordination," said Paul McGlynn, PJM Vice President – Planning. "Ensuring a reliable energy transition requires greater interdependence among regions and careful planning. Advancing this enhanced effort will benefit electricity consumers in each region."

"MISO and PJM have a long history of working together to address operational and planning challenges in our regions," said Aubrey Johnson, Vice President System Planning and Competitive Transmission at MISO. "As we continue to focus on our Reliability Imperative efforts, we understand the need to explore interregional planning, and with encouragement from OPSI, OMS and MGA, we will conduct a study that will address both near-term needs and create a model for future studies."

Specifically, PJM and MISO will work together to explore opportunities to:

Engage in joint transmission analysis and coordinated modeling





Leverage planning processes to promote reliability and resiliency through holistic, efficient and cost-effective transmission planning for ratepayers

After the study's conclusion in early 2025, both grid operators will share their findings with the Interregional Planning Stakeholder Advisory Committee, an organization established by PJM and MISO to review coordinated system planning activities with all stakeholder groups.

PJM Interconnection, founded in 1927, ensures the reliability of the high-voltage electric power system serving 65 million people in all or parts of Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia and the District of Columbia. PJM coordinates and directs the operation of the region's transmission grid, which includes 88,115 miles of transmission lines; administers a competitive wholesale electricity market; and plans regional transmission expansion improvements to maintain grid reliability and relieve congestion. PJM's regional grid and market operations produce annual savings of $3.2 billion to $4 billion. For the latest news about PJM, visit PJM Inside Lines at insidelines.pjm.com.

About MISO

Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) is an independent, not-for-profit organization that delivers safe, cost-effective electric power across 15 U.S. states and the Canadian province of Manitoba. 45 million people depend on MISO to generate and transmit the right amount of electricity every minute of every day. MISO is committed to reliable, nondiscriminatory operation of the bulk power transmission system and collaborating with all stakeholders to create cost-effective and innovative solutions for our changing industry. MISO operates one of the world's largest energy markets with more than $40 billion in annual gross market energy transactions.

