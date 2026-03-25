Two Major Vintage Computer Museums Join VintageComputerRental.com Affiliate Network, Expanding Access to Rare and Historic Technology for Media Productions

FOREST GROVE, Pa., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VintageComputerRental.com, a boutique provider of authentic vintage technology rentals and historical accuracy consulting for film, television, streaming, and media productions, announces that two major vintage computer museums — the Vintage Computer Federation (VCF) Museum at the InfoAge Science Center (Wall, NJ) and the Computer Museum @ System Source (Hunt Valley, MD) — have joined its Affiliate Network.

Roswell and Hill at the Computer Museum @ System Source Brace and Hill at the Vintage Computer Federation (VCF) Museum at the InfoAge Science Center

This affiliation broadens access to rare and visually striking computing artifacts, including supercomputers, mainframes, historic servers, workstations, terminals, and iconic personal computers from the 1970s through early 2000s. Many of these systems still function.

"These museums preserve computing history at the highest level," said Darren Hill, Founder of VintageComputerRental.com. "Bringing them into our network helps creators access historically significant technology supported by dedicated experts."

The Affiliate Network consists of trusted collectors and institutions across North America who maintain production-ready systems that ensure both historical accuracy and professional presentation. With these two museums — each close to major East Coast production hubs — VintageComputerRental.com strengthens its support for film and streaming productions, television, documentaries, commercials, educational programming, exhibitions, and editorial projects.



"We are thrilled to join a network providing vintage computer rentals, allowing historic machines from our collection to bring authentic technology history to life on screen!" said Bob Roswell, System Source Museum Curator.

Beyond rentals, the company provides on-site support and historical accuracy consulting to help productions achieve visually and technically authentic portrayals of computing history.

"Our mission has always been to preserve and share computing history," said Jeffrey Brace, VCF Vice-president and Chairman. "Joining VintageComputerRental.com opens new opportunities for these remarkable systems to be seen, appreciated, and experienced by wider audiences through film, television, and media."

To celebrate, VCF's Treasurer Corey Cohen — a world-renowned Apple-1 expert — and Hill will appear at the VCF East Festival (4/17–4/19) in Wall, NJ, giving live demonstrations of an authentic Apple-1 computer from Cohen's personal collection and answering questions about VintageComputerRental.com.

About VintageComputerRental.com

VintageComputerRental.com specializes in authentic vintage technology rentals, on-location support, and historical-accuracy consulting for film, television, streaming, commercial, educational, and editorial productions. Through its Affiliate Network of collectors and institutional partners across North America, the company provides access to historically significant computing equipment spanning the earliest mainframes to early-2000s personal computing systems.

About the Vintage Computer Federation Museum at the InfoAge Science Center

The Vintage Computer Federation is a non-profit organization formed in 2015 that preserves computing history through education, outreach, conservation, and restoration. They strive to accomplish this through family friendly hands-on activities at their museum, at regional and global events, and by fostering and nurturing the expansion of their on-line and in-person communities.

About the Computer Museum @ System Source

System Source has a computer museum displaying technology from the inception of computing. Founders Bob Roswell and Maury Weinstein opened ComputerLand, a predecessor to System Source, in 1981. Rapid advances in technology in the early 1980's made some ComputerLand inventory obsolete before it could be sold. Bob and Maury's old ComputerLand store on Redwood Street had a bank vault in the basement, so they filled it with vintage tech. Today, Bob exhibits the extensive collection in a museum space within System Source, an IT systems integrator in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Bob enjoys leading tour groups, sharing his memories of vintage computers and learning from his guests' experiences.

Media Contact:

Darren Hill

Founder, VintageComputerRental.com

445.777.0190

[email protected]

https://vintagecomputerrental.com

SOURCE VintageComputerRental.com