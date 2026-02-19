LOS ANGELES, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Men have long been waiting for new male contraceptive options outside of just condoms and vasectomy. Non-hormonal methods at the forefront of male interest have been long-acting, reversible options and temporary, on-demand solutions. NEXT Life Sciences , a leader in reproductive and sexual health companies, is revolutionizing the contraceptive category with two male birth control options that meet these needs, both in active clinical trials.

Two Male Birth Control Options Advance Into Phase II Clinical Trials

In 2025, NEXT Life Sciences' flagship product, Plan A™ , a long-acting, non-hormonal, and reversible-on-demand option, proved its delivery device 100% successful in early trials in Australia and Canada. In October 2025, it entered Phase II clinical trials with the full Plan A™ contraceptive system.

"We are thrilled to have two male contraceptives now in clinical trials with promising preliminary results. With a broader pipeline of reproductive and sexual health products in development, NEXT Life Sciences is stepping forward as the leader in non-hormonal, reversible-on-demand contraceptive options," said Darlene Walley, PhD , Chief Executive Officer of NEXT Life Sciences. "Since over 20 percent of women cannot tolerate hormonal birth control, in some cases with severe consequences, it's important that couples have multiple family planning options and particularly ones without hormones."

NEXT Life Sciences is also pleased to reveal a male contraceptive solution for men and couples interested in on-demand solutions with NLS-133, a non-hormonal male contraceptive pill, designed to provide 24 hours of protection and for use as either an on-demand or daily pill. NLS-133 has begun a Phase II clinical trial where participants' semen levels are being evaluated after taking the non-hormonal contraceptive pill to further demonstrate the effectiveness of NLS-133.

Together, Plan A™ and NLS-133 position NEXT Life Sciences as the foremost leader in comprehensive platforms for male contraception, responding to mounting evidence that men and couples are seeking additional safe and effective options to utilize when choosing when and if to have a child.

"As a leader in male contraceptives, NEXT Life Sciences is bringing exciting new opportunities to market so men and their partners can have more choices than just condoms and vasectomies," explained Bob Dudley, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at NEXT Life Sciences. "Our transformative reproductive and sexual health products will revolutionize an area of healthcare that has had very little investment and innovation, finally bringing solutions to this unmet need."

Currently, half of pregnancies worldwide remain unplanned , highlighting a persistent gap between available options and how people actually plan their lives. At the same time, the burden of contraception continues to fall almost entirely on women. Recent data shows that 50% of women experience side effects from birth control that are more severe than expected , further fueling this demand for better alternatives.

Expectations around shared contraceptive responsibility are also shifting. Research published in Andrology indicates that 7 in 10 men are willing to try new male contraceptive methods , signaling readiness for broader participation in family planning. Yet male options remain limited to condoms or vasectomy, leaving demand unmet.

This disconnect points to a simple conclusion: contraception is not one size fits all. Advancing Plan A™ alongside NLS-133, NEXT Life Sciences is responding directly to a long-unmet need, expanding contraceptive choice for men and couples worldwide.

With over 17 million American men actively seeking new contraceptive options and couples asking for more shared responsibility in family planning, the need for innovation in this space has never been greater.

To support future continued clinical development and expansion, NEXT Life Sciences is planning a Series A round in 2026, following an oversubscribed Seed round.

