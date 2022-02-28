Two Marines Moving Raises Pay Again; Up 25% In Last Year

As of 2022:

Company minimum wage for any full time, part time, or transitional position is now $15 an hour

an hour All team members receive 5% on top of their regular pay for all weekend days worked

Multiplier on base pay based on military service and rank

"These series of pay raises are significant. We were previously quite competitive with our peers. Now we offer industry leading compensation at Two Marines Moving," says company founder & owner, Nicholas Baucom. "Last January I had to clean a little house. I needed to terminate a couple of senior managers after losing faith in their leadership abilities. The new pay structure put in place after said event was a bold vote of confidence in myself, my team, my clients, my company, and my community. We're currently in the middle of another record setting month. I'm looking forward to breaking more records far into the future."

The company is actively hiring:

Movers & Drivers

Salespeople & Recruiters

Dispatchers & Managers

Two Marines Moving is seeking to add an additional 100 employees with the busy summer season fast approaching.

Two Marines Moving is an award winning Northern Virginia based small business. with national operations. The company provides residents and businesses around Washington D.C. with local, long distance, and storage solutions. Two Marines Moving has been recognized by the White House, Military Makeover, and Forbes for their accomplishments. Their team has completed over 40,000 moving missions since the company was founded by United States Marine combat veteran, Nicholas Baucom, in 2008.

