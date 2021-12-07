Two Marketing Agencies Give $6,500 Raises to All Employees

"With all that has happened since COVID began, we couldn't be happier for both our clients who are experiencing all-time record sales and for our dedicated staff. It's taken an enormous team effort to navigate the turmoil over the last two years," stated President and COO Fran Yanity, who leads both companies.

Both companies took extraordinary steps to greater compensate their employees with a $6,500 across the board compensation increase regardless of employee tenure, over and above other performance-based compensation changes. The two companies have also boosted their employee insurance coverage by absorbing the nine percent health insurance increase rates the firms will face this coming year.

"The PM Group just finished its 34th year in business and Noisy Trumpet recently entered its 5th year in business. Without a doubt, our staff has made it all possible for us to experience such explosive growth over the last three years," stated Bob Wills, CEO and Founder of The PM Group.

Combined, the two related companies are now a $50,000,000 million-dollar marketing business, that is projected to eclipse $62,000,000 by 2023.

The PM Group is a full-service advertising agency best known for its work for the powerhouse law firm of Thomas J. Henry. Noisy Trumpet specializes in digital, social media marketing and public relations. Both firms are majority owned by Yanity and Wills.

"When you grow like we have the last three years, you owe it to your staff to reward them," Yanity added.

ABOUT THE PM GROUP



Founded in 1988, The PM Group is San Antonio's largest advertising and marketing agency. Now in its 34TH year in business, the agency has continued its growth trajectory and has a client roster that spans numerous industries including home services, consumer packaged goods, banking, entertainment and sports marketing, legal, business services, non-profit, real estate and fitness.

In addition, the agency hosts an annual charity gala that to date has raised millions of dollars for San Antonio-area non-profit organizations. In just the past 10 years, The PM Group has raised both directly and indirectly over $12 million for these local charities.

ABOUT NOISY TRUMPET

Based in San Antonio, Noisy Trumpet is an integrated digital marketing and public relations agency that leverages audience insights to craft messaging and creative that elevate brands as leaders across marketing channels. Founded in 2018, Noisy Trumpet helps clients identify new and relevant opportunities to engage and connect with their target audience through digital marketing and advertising, website development, social media management, and public relations.

SOURCE The PM Group