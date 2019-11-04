TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® and Cheeriodicals to Deliver Duffel Bags to Veteran Facilities Throughout Month of November in Honor of Veterans Day

Veterans receiving care at Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) medical centers and state veteran homes in Orlando, Florida; Ann Arbor, Michigan; Portland, Maine; and Fayetteville, North Carolina will receive the duffel bags filled with items intended to brighten their days a little bit more.

"Partnerships like this help VA support Veterans, families and caregivers," said Sabrina Clark, director of VA's Voluntary Services Program. "VA is proud to partner with organizations that facilitate building relationships that are valuable and critical to meeting our mission."

While TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® and Cheeriodicals have worked together for the past eight years to deliver Cheeriodicals' signature big, green boxes of care to VA hospitals, children's hospitals and more, this will be the first year the pair assembles and delivers duffel bags. The black and green duffel bags will contain items that have typically gone into Veteran boxes, including a blue fleece blanket and a tumbler adorned with the message, "thank you for your service." The duffel bags will also contain toiletries such as deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, socks and crossword puzzle books. Each duffel bag will also have a luggage tag featuring the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® and Cheeriodicals logos.

"At TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, we pride ourselves on partnering with Veteran organizations to provide care to the brave men and women who have served our country," TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® President Randy Shacka said. "From our joint efforts with Cheeriodicals to our Movers for Military® program, our brand prioritizes showing appreciation to all those Veterans who fight for our freedoms. We're thrilled to partner again with Cheeriodicals this year and deliver duffel bags to Veteran facilities. Our franchisees enthusiastically support this mission and we're happy to see this campaign catch on locally."

The TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Fayetteville team and Cheeriodicals will assemble 70 duffel bags and deliver them to the Fayetteville VA Medical Center on November 6.

The TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Portland location and Cheeriodicals will deliver 50 duffel bags to the Maine Veterans' Homes Scarborough location on November 12.

In Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® employees will assemble 300 bags at its Frontline Annual Meeting for movers, drivers, customer service representatives and franchise managers from across the system. Then, Cheeriodicals and TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® will deliver bags to the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center on November 15.

The TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Orlando locations and Cheeriodicals will assemble 100 duffel bags and deliver them to the Orlando VA Medical Center on November 20.

"Cheeriodicals values TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® as a national partner," Cheeriodicals President Gary Parisher said. "Cheeriodicals is endlessly grateful to Veterans and these duffel bags are a small token of our appreciation. We all look forward to delivering bags in person at local VA facilities around the country."

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®'s relationship with Cheeriodicals began eight years ago when Cheeriodicals CEO Gary Parisher was looking for a way to deliver "big green boxes of cheer" to a hospital in Columbus, Ohio. While driving in Birmingham, Alabama, he saw a TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® moving truck driving by with its motto plastered on the side: "Movers Who Care®." He called the number and expressed his predicament. To his surprise, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® told him they would deliver the boxes free of charge. Eight years later, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® and Cheeriodicals have partnered across the U.S. and Canada to make more than 300 deliveries and donate more than 90,000 boxes to VA medical centers, state Veteran homes, children's hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses, and other charities.

About TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 45 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the U.K. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® has performed more than 7.5 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 24th consecutive year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com .

About Cheeriodicals

Cheeriodicals is a national corporate team building and corporate gifting company. The mission of Cheeriodicals is to conduct philanthropic team building events "that matter" by helping its corporate partners generate lasting impact in their communities. These charitable events primarily benefit children's and Veterans hospitals across the United States and Canada. Cheeriodicals additionally provides opportunities for corporate clients to continue making an impact through offering a variety of "cheer up" gifting options. For more information about Cheeriodicals, visit www.boxesofcheer.com , or follow Cheeriodicals on LinkedIn and Facebook .

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® Contact:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

312-526-3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

Cheeriodicals Contact:

Eden Young

205-677-2069

eyoung@cheeriodicals.com

SOURCE TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Related Links

http://www.twomenandatruck.com

