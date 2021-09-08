TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Breaks Monthly Revenue Record to Close Out Q2

The amount of people moving in 2021 is up nearly 20% nationwide compared to 2020, which was already seeing record numbers as people fled cities and relocated due to the pandemic. Moving, storage and junk removal services were in high demand, and TWO MEN AND A TRUCK delivered, seeing double-digit growth across all revenue streams.

"The growth over the past 18 months has been astounding," said Randy Shacka , TWO MEN AND A TRUCK's president. "We expanded into two additional states so far this year, which means we're closing in on having a brand presence in every state in the country. We're also seeing our existing franchisees expand and reinvest in their franchises, which is always encouraging."

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK opened locations in Vermont and Rhode Island this year, breaking into its 45th and 46th states. Rhode Island co-owners Alan Oversmith and Joe Turbeville are a testament to the brand's strength and overall future growth. The pair have been working together for years, running TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations in Michigan and Massachusetts. They see Rhode Island as an opportunity to further establish the brand and serve a whole new community.

"We are blazing a new trail," said Oversmith. "What happens with the brand, our reputation and the jobs we provide to the community is all on us. It's a good kind of pressure, and we're honored to have the opportunity."

Throughout 2021, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has been heavily focused on supporting franchisees as they expand with the brand. Earlier this year, the moving franchise introduced mini-market incentives , which allow franchise owners to expand to underserved territories with smaller populations. It waives the $30,000 franchise fee for entrepreneurs looking to establish small businesses in areas with populations of 100,000–225,000.

"One of the best markers of success are when our franchisees want to continue building and expanding with us," said Shacka. "The mini-market incentive is designed to help franchisees grow their businesses and bring the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK name to new communities nationwide."

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK's mission to help move people forward couldn't come at a better time as a significant portion of the country's population is on the move. One hundred and eighteen of the franchise's 380 units had the highest revenue month ever in June, a sign of a strong system wide approach to the moving industry.

"Our processes and systems were designed to help our franchisees move people forward," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK CEO Jon Nobis . "The revenue growth and geographic expansion of the brand is due to both the spike in moving needs and the quality of service our franchisees provide.

Franchise opportunities for standard markets range from $179,400 to $595,000 and mini-market opportunities range from $100,000 to $222,000. Learn more, here.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 46 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 8.5 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2021, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S. for the 26th consecutive year. Franchise Business Review also named TWO MEN AND A TRUCK a 2021 Top 200 Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise. As of August 2021, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has joined the Service Master brand which operates six businesses across 50 states and nine countries, generating more than $2.7B in system-wide sales. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

[email protected]

SOURCE TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Related Links

http://www.twomenandatruck.com

