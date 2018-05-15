TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Celebrates its 100th Consecutive Month of Growth

"We've been able to accomplish this success because we set goals that our entire system strives to achieve," said Co-CEO Jon Nobis. "Our experience continues to make us stronger and smarter. We work hard to train our teams with top-notch operational practices and provide the best services possible so we can continue our growth and remain the leading moving franchise."

In the first quarter of 2018, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK welcomed its first franchise in the state of Wyoming, spearheading growth in the brand's 43rd state. The Home Office team is also gearing up to sign 15 more franchise agreements this year, aiming to expand in states with a brand presence, including Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York, and also in states currently without a territory, including Rhode Island, Vermont, West Virginia, and New Hampshire.

"As one of the original 'two men,' it's rewarding to see TWO MEN AND A TRUCK continue to expand into new states," said Co-CEO Brig Sorber. "I don't think we could have dreamt the company would be where it is today. It shows you that sweat equity and a proven business model set franchisees up for success no matter where they're located."

As the franchise system continues to grow, so does the need for dedicated employees looking to begin a rewarding career. The company headed into March — its sixth annual Career Move Month — with 6,136 employees in the system and more than 200 employees at the Home Office in Lansing, Mich. In an effort to find qualified new team members, this year's "It's More Than Moving" campaign showed how TWO MEN AND A TRUCK's Move Heroes aren't just moving boxes; they're part of a team and play an important role in each customer's stressful moving process, while also building a career. That campaign helped the company surpass its goal of collecting 15,000 applications and hiring 1,500 employees. In total, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK received 18,000 resumes and launched 1,533 new careers as a result of the campaign.

Beginning as a mover or driver isn't the end goal for most people in the system. The brand has a long history of helping its team members advance their careers, with 75 percent of the company's management staff starting out in entry-level positions and one third of the company's franchisees beginning in frontline positions as movers or customer service representatives. The brand is molding the franchisees of tomorrow in the mover and driver positions of today.

"As someone who started as a TWO MEN AND A TRUCK intern, I live and breathe our motto of Moving People Forward®," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK President Randy Shacka. "It's so important for the Home Office team to have solid relationships with our franchise system and their teams so our entire operation can work together to continue achieving our goals."

In March, more than 500 franchisees, managers and corporate office staff gathered at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK's Annual Meeting in Orlando. In addition to listening to executives speak about the future of the company and receiving motivation and best practices from other franchise owners, the entire system also participated in a charity initiative with its national partner, Cheeriodicals. Over the last seven years, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations across the U.S. and Canada have made more than 200 deliveries with over 50,000 boxes to children's hospitals to help put smiles on children's faces. For the first time since their relationship began, hundreds of Annual Meeting attendees assembled one-of-a-kind gift boxes as a community-focused team-building activity, living out the "Movers Who Care®" motto. Cheeriodicals are "big green boxes of cheer" made up of age-appropriate magazines and activity books, room decorations, puzzles, stickers and games for the children to enjoy. The Annual Meeting also recognized top performers in the system with awards for a variety of achievements ranging from outstanding revenue numbers to most moves donated in a year to give back in the local community.

"We are truly blessed to get our entire system together and to work as one, huge team all focused on attaining the same results," said Sorber. "At Home Office, we understand that each franchise location is driving trucks and wearing uniforms with the same logo that adorns our walls, and we're proud of that. The TWO MEN AND A TRUCK family is in this together, and we are here to support everyone in achieving our growth targets and continuing to receive impressive customer service marks."

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently there are more than 390 locations and 2,900 trucks operating in 43 U.S. states in addition to Canada. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7 million moves since its inception in 1985. The company has seen consistent monthly growth dating back to December 2009 with more than 100 consecutive months of growth. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 24th consecutive year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

