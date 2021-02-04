TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Celebrates the End of an Award-Winning 2020 and Looks Ahead to Continued Growth in 2021

Prior to the pandemic and as part of its strategic vision, the brand also offered its franchisees an additional option for diversifying revenue; with the national rollout of the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK junk removal service. Now offered at more than 30 of the brand's locations, franchise partners are benefitting from an added stream of revenue all while meeting their customers junk removal needs.

"Our junk removal service has consistently grown since the beginning," said Randy Shacka, President of TWO MEN AND A TRUCK. "We believe this additional service will only help us further increase brand awareness by serving our current customers, finding new customers, and continuing to meet their changing needs. We know peoples' time is critical and this new service helps customers save time by eliminating the need to call multiple service companies when it comes to moving or junk removal. They can make one call and we'll handle it all."

But TWO MEN AND A TRUCK didn't stop at expanding its offerings, it expanded its footprint, as well. The brand opened in eight new territories including Buffalo, New York; Reno, Nevada; and Grand Junction, Colorado. And that's not all — TWO MEN AND A TRUCK celebrated six new signings, one preliminary signing and 11 territory transfers.

"One of the many benefits of being a franchise system is having the ability to tap into our amazing family of franchisees to better understand what the consumer demand is and if there are services that align with our core moving business that we might be able to offer," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK CEO Jon Nobis.

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK franchisees aren't shying away from a rewarding opportunity. In fact, many of the brand's partners are choosing to continue to invest in the brand because of its proven systems and the ease with which they're able to enter new markets. Mike Reps, a multi-unit owner in Minnesota and North Dakota, says that the strong support from Home Office and high brand awareness have inspired him to continue growing with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK.

"The level of support that the Home Office provides has always stood out to me," Reps said. "Another one of the biggest things that appealed to me was the opportunity to invest in our employees and support their growth."

The moving franchise has had a busy year growing and supporting its franchisees, and that hasn't gone unnoticed. In 2020, the company received many accolades including ranking on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List, Entrepreneur's Top Low-Cost Franchises List and the Franchise Times Top 200+. The brand also ranked as a Top 50 franchise in the Franchise Satisfaction Awards, Top Recession-Proof Business, Most Profitable Franchises List, Franchise Culture 100 Awards, and Best Franchises for Veterans List all released by Franchise Business Review. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has already received accolades in 2021, including the No. 181 rank on Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 List and Franchise Business Review's Top 200 List.

This year, Nobis said the brand plans to expand the its footprint even further and continue to grow the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK family by welcoming new franchisees.

"2021 is going to be all about improving both the customer and franchisee experience," he said. "We are preparing for another year of growth and can't wait to continue to serve an increasing number of communities."

To learn more about franchising opportunities with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®, visit www.franchise.twomenandatruck.com .

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America with each franchise being independently owned and operated. Currently, there are more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 45 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 8 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2021, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S. for the 26th consecutive year in addition to being on its list of Top Low Cost Franchises in 2020. Franchise Business Review also named TWO MEN AND A TRUCK a top franchise in 2020, and in 2019, the brand was voted a Top 50 franchise in the Franchisee Satisfaction Awards by Franchise Business Review for the 13th time. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

[email protected]

SOURCE TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Related Links

http://www.twomenandatruck.com

