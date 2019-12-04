TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Closes Out Third Quarter by Giving Back to Employees with Annual Scholarship; Experiences Growth for 38th Consecutive Quarter

To continue growing the franchise system with dedicated employees from within, this is the fifth year that TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has awarded its Mary Ellen's Moving People Forward® Scholarship , awarding Quad Cities resident Juan Gallegos with a $50,000 check to open his own franchise in Texas. For the second year in a row, the company gave runner-up prizes to three hardworking, dedicated employees who also spent countless hours throughout the year to complete the program.

During the third quarter, the 2018 Mary Ellen's Moving People Forward® Scholarship winner Liz Friedmann opened her first location in Clifton, New Jersey. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is looking to open 11 more locations across the Garden State and is interested in speaking to franchise prospects that would like to open in Sicklerville, Vineland, Camden, Jersey City, Hackensack, Asbury Park, Paterson, Union, Plainfield, Morristown or Wayne, New Jersey.

"We couldn't be more proud of our scholarship winners, and are honored to reward them for their efforts, offering a stepping stone to a new phase of their career growth," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK President Randy Shacka. "The Moving People Forward Scholarship winners are some of the most talented, hardworking and deserving people we have ever had the pleasure of working with. Providing our employees with professional development opportunities has proven to be excellent for both company culture and brand expansion."

Another new franchisee to open in the third quarter is Bobby Simpson , who opened a location in another new market for the brand, Frederick, Maryland. The company is actively looking to develop additional locations with franchise partners to serve Waldorf, Aberdeen, Bel Air, Parkville, Baltimore, Hyattsville and Easton, Maryland and Exmore, Virginia.

In addition to growing its franchise presence in the third quarter, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK also rolled out a new junk removal service based on feedback from customers and its franchisees. The Ann Arbor, Mich., franchise was the first to pilot the service within the system, with the St. Louis and Columbus locations following suit. The company plans to officially roll out the service in 2020 if the service tests well.

"One of the many benefits of being a franchise system is having the ability to tap into our amazing family of franchisees to better understand what the consumer demand is and if there are services that align with our core that we might be able to offer," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK CEO Jon Nobis. "Offering junk removal is just the next evolution of our company's moving and storage services, providing franchisees with a new revenue stream and opportunity to diversify services."

