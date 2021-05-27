TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Finishes First Quarter with 14% Revenue Growth

"The services provided by TWO MEN AND A TRUCK proved essential to families and businesses throughout the pandemic, and now we've been rewarded with excellent sales growth," said Jon Nobis, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK CEO. "We didn't just survive the pandemic, but thrived. We added revenue streams like junk removal and entered new states. We couldn't be more proud of how our franchise partners and their teams helped move people forward through this trying time."

The moving brand kicked off the year by expanding into its 45th state, Vermont, while existing franchisees continued reinvesting in the brand .

"The openness and the conversations that I had with the Home Office team and other franchise owners made it an easy decision to pursue franchise ownership with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK," said Kiernan Flynn , franchisee of the Burlington, Vt., location.

Not only has TWO MEN AND A TRUCK expanded into a new state, but the company also rolled out creative initiatives to make business ownership possible for a larger group of potential franchisees. To accomplish this, a new mini-market incentive was established for 2021, waiving the $30,000 franchise fee for entrepreneurs looking to establish small businesses in areas with populations of 100,000–225,000.

"The mini-market incentive gives potential franchisees a chance to bring our brand into markets in a smaller territory than our traditional market size, while also offering a more affordable start-up investment," said Nobis. "The result is an unbeatable price on franchising a trusted name brand that focuses on customer experience and service innovation."

Another reason franchisees continue to reinvest is because TWO MEN AND A TRUCK allows for consistent franchisee growth. Nick Bailey began his career as a mover with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK in 1998. By the next year, Bailey and his father purchased a franchise territory. In 2021, he bought a new territory in Eau Claire, Wisconsin and also took over ownership to operate the existing Minneapolis/St. Paul territories.

"As a franchisee, my job is very different now than it was in 1998, but it's important work, and I feel like I have the opportunity to make a real difference for a lot of people," Bailey said. "Working in the service industry, especially moving, can be very rewarding; plus, I've always enjoyed working with people."

The end of Q1 also signaled the start of Career Move Month , when TWO MEN AND A TRUCK franchisees sought out to hire 2,000 employees in the month of April, ahead of the busy season. As a result, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK franchisees hired 2,102 team members in April alone. For each new hire, the brand worked with the non-profit First Book to provide at-risk children and educators with books in markets across the country. Through this partnership, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is living its core values of inclusion and giving back to the community.

"Our partnership with First Book speaks to our consistent focus on our core values," said President Randy Shacka. "We're never content to just succeed as a business; we strive to pay our success forward by making a positive impact and supporting the communities in which we live and serve."

Looking forward, Shacka says the company is well prepared to leverage the brand's success so far this year for additional growth through the end of 2021.

"We don't measure growth just in terms of territory coverage. We think of it in terms of the success and happiness of our franchisees and their teams, the satisfaction of our customers, the impact we're having on our communities, how our brand is perceived, and by those and every other metric, we are firing on all cylinders," Shacka said. "We've only scratched the surface of what we know we can accomplish this year. There is so much opportunity in front of us, and we're eager to take full advantage of it."

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America with each franchise being independently owned and operated. Currently, there are more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 45 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 8.5 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2021, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S. for the 26th consecutive year. Franchise Business Review also named TWO MEN AND A TRUCK a Top 200 Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise in 2021. The brand also ranked No. 6 on Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchises of 2021. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

