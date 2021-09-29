TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Franchising Informational Webinar Event "All About Mini Markets" To Launch for U.S. Franchise Prospects This October

Tuesday, October 26 at 5:30 p.m. EST

at Wednesday, October 27 at 1:30 pm EST

at Wednesday, October 27 at 5:30 p.m. EST

TWO MEN AND A TRUCK currently has available territories across the U.S. with a focus on expanding its mini market model in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Louisiana, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Washington, Wisconsin and West Virginia, among other states. The company also has available standard market franchise opportunities in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia and Washington. To learn more or to register, click here.

"We have a track record of tremendous success for more than 35 years, and as we look to close out the territories we don't yet have a presence in across the U.S., we want to provide franchise candidates with a glimpse into what it takes to run a successful operation in both large and small communities," Jon Nobis , TWO MEN AND A TRUCK's CEO said. "This is a great opportunity for prospects that may be considering joining our franchise family to learn if they have what it takes to live our core values and bring an in-demand service to their area."

The 390-plus unit franchise is currently growing with franchise partners opening in both traditional and mini markets. First designed to build traction in smaller, underserved markets, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK launched its mini market model with a minimum start-up cost of $100,000. The mini market territory setup replicates its standard market model, accommodating a variety of staffing sizes and a wider range of communities.

Further details to be discussed at the brand's informational franchise webinar include how quickly a franchise can open, the available support and training for new franchisees and core values that are held as a company-wide standard. Attendees will also hear from company executives to learn about hiring, financials, operations, marketing, and more.

In a recent interview , franchisees Justin Woods and Rob Graham discussed the corporate support they have received through marketing and outreach initiatives. "We've been steadily prominent in the social [media] aspect of everything, and I would say where we gain most headground is grassroots marketing," Woods said. The two have been able to further their outreach and impact within their communities thanks to the brand's on-the-ground marketing strategy.

"We are looking forward to sharing our methods for successful expansion as the nationwide leader for franchised moving services, along with our newer storage and junk removal services that provide franchisees with additional opportunities to generate revenue," said Nobis. "These webinars will highlight how anyone considering opening a TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, no matter the size of their market, will be able to benefit from our decades of experience, training and support to set them up with a playbook to execute in their community so they will be in business for themselves, but not by themselves."

The initial investment for TWO MEN AND A TRUCK ranges from $100,000 to $595,000. To learn more about franchising opportunities with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, visit www.franchise.twomenandatruck.com .

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 380 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 46 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 8.5 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2021, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S. for the 26th consecutive year. Franchise Business Review also named TWO MEN AND A TRUCK a 2021 Top 200 Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise. As of August 2021, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has joined the Service Master brand which operates six businesses across 50 states and nine countries, generating more than $2.7B in system-wide sales. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com .

