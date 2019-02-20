TWO MEN AND A TRUCKⓇ Kicks Off 7th Annual Career Move Month Hiring Initiative

Career Move Month is a company-wide initiative dedicated to recruiting new hires to join the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK family ahead of its busiest moving season. As TWO MEN AND A TRUCK expands its footprint serving home and business moves out of 347 offices across the U.S., the company needs driven, enthusiastic movers, drivers and customer service representatives that are willing to provide the brand's signature customer service to its customers.

The franchise system sees a major surge in demand for moves throughout the spring and summer, specifically between the months of May and September, and is looking for employees to help meet that demand. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is looking for employees of all levels, including movers and drivers, customer service representatives, management, and marketing and human resource professionals.

This year's Career Move Month will also drive awareness ahead of the brand's first ever Day of Hiring events that will be held at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK locations throughout five states.

Michigan , April 10

, Illinois , April 17

, Florida , April 24

, Texas , May 1

, North Carolina , May 8

Interested job seekers looking to take advantage of the Day of Hiring open interviews can visit careers.twomenandatruck.com to see what time events are happening at a franchise near them. Or, open job opportunities at locations across the country can be viewed, and applications submitted through the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK careers website.

"You do not need any specialized skills for the mover and driver roles," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK Chief Talent Officer Sara Bennett. "We're looking for energetic team members who can provide excellent customer service and are interested in growing with an established brand. This is also a great opportunity for anyone who is looking to supplement their income. Every day at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is different, so we need people who are willing to go with the flow and be responsive to changing needs. We welcome anyone from students and athletes, to teachers, and military veterans to come and interview with us for these important and crucial frontline team positions."

This year's Career Move Month theme is "Why Apply?" Among the many reasons to begin a career with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, the company provides a supportive environment in which employees can experience camaraderie, see new places and help people. Men and women who are eager to build upon their skill sets with a company that provides ample opportunities for growth and advancement are encouraged to apply.

The company created an internal program in 2017 called XCELERATE that focuses on developing team members of all levels and offering a type of comradery among frontline team members across the country. Through the program, the company recognizes its "Move Heroes" by acknowledging employees that go out of their way to help customers or even for just being good Samaritans while out in their communities. Programs have also been developed for frontline team members and managers to continue career development within their roles.

"We understand there are a lot of great companies to work for, but not all of those companies give their employees the tools they need to accelerate their careers. I'm proud to say that I started off at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as an administrative assistant and moved up from there," said Bennett. "We don't just offer our employees a job. We offer them a chance to build a career. Thanks to in-house employee programs such as XCELERATE and career development tools and courses we've developed, our employees can grow and succeed if they're willing to put in the time and effort."

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCKⓇ

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 375 locations and 2,900 trucks operating in 44 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent monthly growth dating back to December 2009. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 23rd year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Turner

No Limit Agency

lauren@nolimitagency.com

312-526-3996

SOURCE TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

