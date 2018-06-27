TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® To Complete Over 6,000 Moves During its Busiest Move Weekend of the Year

The company estimates that its 2,900 trucks will drive 372,000 miles and use 62,000 gallons of fuel. Eight thousand movers and drivers will be walking (or running when not carrying items) 10,782 miles that weekend, carrying more than 37 million pounds of housewares. To put that into perspective, that poundage is the equivalent of 37,507 grand pianos, 10,195 cars, 2,652 Tyrannosaurus rex, 182 space shuttles, 161 blue whales, 33,418,620 soccer balls, 12.8 redwood trees, or 1.26 Brooklyn Bridges.

"The summer months are without a doubt, our busiest season. It provides a time for our franchise owners, movers and team members to come together as a system to focus on truly operating as a team and to work toward another successful year," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK CEO Jon Nobis. "Our movers and drivers will be completing 2.5 moves every minute, with an average of 22 moves taking place at each of our franchised locations throughout the three-day weekend. Not only will our teams be working at an unbelievable pace, but they will also continue to place a high priority on providing customers with excellent customer service."

From franchisees and managers to the frontline team of movers drivers and customer service representatives, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK's franchise system is committed to providing its premium moving services while never losing sight of taking care of its customers, as demonstrated through its current and consistent 96 percent referral rate

With more than 10,000 employees across the system, the TWO MEN AND A TRUCK corporate team will also be surprising employees throughout the country to recognize their hard work and dedication to the brand.

"We view jobs at TWO MEN AND A TRUCK not just as a short stint but as a path intended for building careers," said Sara Bennett, chief talent officer. "With one-third of our franchisees having started as a mover or driver, we know that hard work and sweat equity can lead to the operation of successful franchise locations across the country. This goes for every level at our company, from movers and drivers to customer service representatives and managers. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK can be your forever company, not just a summer job, and we want to acknowledge our teams for their enthusiasm and commitment to Moving People Forward."

To learn more about beginning a career with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, visit the Careers Site.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently there are more than 390 locations and 2,900 trucks operating in 43 U.S. states in addition to Canada. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7 million moves since its inception in 1985. The company has seen consistent monthly growth dating back to December 2009 with more than 100 consecutive months of growth. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 24th consecutive year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Lauren Kaminski

No Limit Agency

312.526.3996

lauren@nolimitagency.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/two-men-and-a-truck-to-complete-over-6-000-moves-during-its-busiest-move-weekend-of-the-year-300673368.html

SOURCE TWO MEN AND A TRUCK

Related Links

http://www.twomenandatruck.com

