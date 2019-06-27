TWO MEN AND A TRUCK® To Complete Over 6,200 Moves During its Busiest Move Weekend of the Year

The company estimates its 3,100 trucks will drive a total of 403,000 miles. More than 7,400 movers and drivers will be walking 10,000 miles and then some while carrying 37 million pounds of houseware. To put into perspective, that is the weight of 10,783 NASCAR race cars, 47 747 planes, 711 Titanic's and 459 Washington monuments.

"The summer is always our busiest season and is predicted to be the busiest in our 34-year history," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK CEO Jon Nobis. "Each of our 6,200 customers this weekend have their own unique story of moving forward to their next step in life's journey, and we are honored they have chosen our brand to be a part of it."

With Friday, June 28 to Sunday, June 30 being the busiest moving days of the year across the U.S., the top five busiest markets include:

Chicago Atlanta Denver/Colorado Springs Raleigh / Charlotte St. Louis

No matter where TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is moving this weekend, the franchise company knows it is a team effort in providing its customers with a memorable experience. From franchisees and managers to the frontline team of movers, drivers and customer service representatives, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is committed to providing its premium moving services while never losing sight of taking care of its customers.

"We're committed to providing top-notch service to our customers, and as we prepare for our busiest move weekend, our teams are focused on being a reliable resource, a friendly face and a helping hand to the families they're moving this weekend," said TWO MEN AND A TRUCK President Randy Shacka. "That's why we place such a strong emphasis on our core purpose of moving people forward and on our customer referral rating, which is consistently strong and currently at 96.5 percent referral rate."

To learn more about careers with TWO MEN AND A TRUCK, visit https://careers.twomenandatruck.com/.

ABOUT TWO MEN AND A TRUCK®

Headquartered in Michigan, TWO MEN AND A TRUCK is the largest franchised moving company in North America. Currently, there are more than 375 locations and 3,000 trucks operating in 44 U.S. states in addition to Canada, Ireland, and the UK. TWO MEN AND A TRUCK has performed more than 7 million moves since its inception in 1985 and has seen consistent growth dating back to December 2009. In 2018, Entrepreneur Magazine ranked TWO MEN AND A TRUCK as one of the top 500 franchises in the U.S for the 24th consecutive year and ranked the company No. 1 in the moving/junk removal category for the third year in a row. In 2017, the company also made the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the fourth time. Each location is independently owned and operated. For franchising opportunities, visit franchise.twomenandatruck.com.

