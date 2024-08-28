Two Meter Capital Launches to Provide Expert Fund Management Services to Optimize Returns

Founded by Bay Area Veteran Investor, Matt Krna, Two Meter Capital is a Trusted and Experienced Partner for Growth and Venture Funds, Family Offices, Corporate Venture Groups, and Secondary Funds

MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Two Meter Capital announced today its launch of the first independent fund management services firm, designed to optimize returns and enable strategic decision making for growth and venture funds, family offices, corporate venture groups (CVCs), and secondary funds.

These investor types are facing multiple challenges in today's market: consolidation of capital in the hands of fewer, larger firms and a more demanding fundraising environment overall; longer time to liquidity bumping up against limited partner pressure for distributions; and a growing and increasingly complex secondary market for VC and growth investments. Two Meter Capital's tech- and AI-enabled services model, combined with the firm's ethos of accountability, competence, intelligence, and specialization, enables the firm's investor clients to address these market-driven challenges.

Founded by veteran investor Matt Krna, Two Meter Capital combines deep industry knowledge, experience, and connections with a tech-forward approach to portfolio management to deliver substantial operational leverage to its investor clients in several core areas:

Portfolio Tracking, Management, and Reporting: Two Meter acts as an engaged steward of portfolios, from monitoring passive positions to filling board seats.

The firm assesses follow-on financing rounds, combining investment experience and analytics to provide fresh, unbiased recommendations. Catalyzing and Evaluating Exits: Two Meter uncovers opportunities for liquidity and provides advice on exit timing and pricing.

Two Meter uncovers opportunities for liquidity and provides advice on exit timing and pricing. Service Provider Management: Two Meter oversees third-party fund administrators, auditors, and valuation firms to free its clients from time-consuming administration.

Two Meter Capital launches with an aggregate portfolio of over 180 early-to-pre-IPO stage companies already under active management.

"We're excited to provide an industry-first level of support, sophistication, and optionality to fund and portfolio decision-makers whose returns are being impacted by an increasingly complex and evolving market," said Krna. "Whether an established fund seeking help with its older vintages, a sunsetting firm needing an ongoing active day-to-day manager, a corporate VC or family office looking to outsource a specific set of their investments, or a secondary fund seeking an all-in-one solution for a complex acquired portfolio, we believe that Two Meter provides a compelling long-term solution."

Two Meter Capital's team brings a decades-long track record of success in growth and venture investing. The firm's set of offerings can be thought of as a "General Partner (GP) on Demand", which shoulders the responsibilities of portfolio management and enables investment managers to focus on their next endeavors. For those managers desiring near-term liquidity, the Two Meter partners with secondary funds in the acquisition and management of large and complex growth and VC portfolios.

Before Two Meter Capital, Krna logged a successful career as a growth-stage investor at Alpha Partners, Princeville Capital (which he co-founded), SoftBank Princeville, Investor AB, and Canaan Partners. During this time Krna has raised over $1 billion and helped guide successful outcomes for companies including BigCommerce (BIGC), Criteo (CRTO), Fitbit (FIT; acquired by Google), Remitly (RELY), and Kabbage (acquired by Amex), while also backing successful digital health businesses including Akili (AKLI), Komodo Health, and Sword Health.

For more on Two Meter Capital, please visit www.twometercapital.com .

