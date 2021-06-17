Two Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers Attorneys Recognized as 2021 Southern California Rising Stars

LOS ANGELES, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Family law firm Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers (MOLM) announced today that the 2021 edition of Southern California Super Lawyers recognized Taylor B. Wallin and Amy Stallard Kapner as top rated family law attorneys in Los Angeles for their exemplary legal talent and selected them to their list of "Rising Stars." Wallin was also included in the Super Lawyer Rising Stars list of 'Up-and-Coming 50 Women' and 'Up-and-Coming 100,' ranking at the top of the Rising Stars lists in 2020 and 2021.

To be featured in this selective list, which includes no more than 2.5 percent of the lawyers in the state, individuals are identified as the top, up-and-coming attorneys in each market who are either 40 years of age or under or who have been practicing law for ten or fewer years.

Kapner's practice focuses on family law issues, custody matters including international and transcontinental move-aways, complex financial issues including business valuations, division of royalties, sale of real estate, valuation and division of stock options and debt, validity of pre-marital and marital agreements, and domestic violence. Kapner has served as a mentor to law students at her alma mater, Loyola Law School, and to young women through the Women's Law Association of Los Angeles. She is an active member of the Beverly Hills Bar Association and the LA County Bar Association.

Wallin is a Certified Family Law Specialist and a skilled litigator equipped with experience handling issues ranging from international child custody disputes to complex financial matters. She regularly handles cases involving the establishment or modification of child or spousal support, obtaining and defending domestic violence restraining orders, contempt trials, dividing Royalties for BMI/ASCAP, Hague proceedings, and jointly owned businesses. Wallin currently serves on the President's Advisory Committee on Women in the Legal Profession for the Los Angeles County Bar Association and does pro bono domestic violence cases for the Inner City Law Center of Los Angeles. Wallin was also included in the Super Lawyer Rising Stars list of 'Up-and-Coming 50 Women' and 'Up-and-Coming 100,' ranking at the top of the Rising Stars lists in 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Selections are made by the research team at Super Lawyers, an affiliate of Thomson Reuters. The multi-phase selection process includes a statewide survey of lawyers, independent evaluation of candidates by the attorney-led research staff, and a peer review. For more information, visit superlawyers.com.

About Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP is the preeminent female-owned family law firm in Southern California. The firm's attorneys specialize in all aspects of family law, including complex divorce, division of high-net-worth estates, high-conflict custody matters, international and domestic child custody move-away cases, parental alienation and estrangement custody cases, pre- and post-nuptial agreements, dissolution of domestic partnerships and issues specific to LGBTQ+ families, and mediation. For more information, visit molfamlaw.com.

SOURCE Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP