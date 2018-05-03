Two Microbiomes...Now Covered by Culturelle® Probiotics

CROMWELL, Conn., May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A woman's microbiome does not only impact her digestive health–it can impact her vaginal health. While exploration on the digestive microbiome is more widely known and followed, research on the vaginal microbiome is still in its infancy. However, a clear link between vaginal health and lactobacillus bacteria has already been shown through clinical research.1 This is why Culturelle® developed new Digestive Health Women's Healthy Balance so women can find balance.*
Powered by a unique blend of five clinically proven probiotic strains to support vaginal, digestive and overall wellness, Culturelle Digestive Health Women's Healthy Balance is formulated specifically for women's health with a probiotic blend that includes four lactobacilli found in a healthy vagina to help restore the balance of good bacteria and yeast.* It also contains the most proven effective probiotic, Lactobacillus rhamnosus GG (LGG®), which helps boost digestive health while supporting natural immune defenses.* ⌘
"Vaginas are very sensitive to changes in the microbiome," Dr. Sherryº, women's health expert and author of She-ology explains. "The bacteria can be thrown off simply by changing your laundry detergent or wearing a damp bathing suit for too long. Maintaining a healthy balance of the bacteria in the vagina is extremely important as it helps ensure that there isn't too much or too little yeast."
Culturelle Digestive Health Women's Healthy Balance includes the benefits of multiple supplements in one to support their specific health needs.* And it is recognized for safe and effective everyday use including during pregnancy.ø It's also free of artificial dyes, preservatives, dairy±, lactose, milk, yeast, wheat, gluten†, sugar†† and soy.
"When I recommend products to my patients, I look for something specially formulated to support women's health," says Dr. Sherry.º "That's why I like Culturelle Women's Healthy Balance—it's great for every woman because it contains carefully chosen probiotic strains that are shown to promote vaginal health."*
Culturelle Digestive Health Women's Healthy Balance is available now at Amazon.com and major retailers, including Walmart, Target, CVS and Walgreens, with a suggested retail price of $24.99.
About Culturelle® Probiotics
Culturelle is a leading probiotic brand focused on supporting the digestive and immune health of families worldwide.*††† Its portfolio of products covers the health needs of families from infants to adults. It contains LGG®, the most proven effective probiotic strain, ⌘ which has been demonstrated to restore the natural balance of "good" bacteria in the digestive tract to help alleviate occasional digestive distress as well as support the body's natural defenses.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
1 http://www.abc.net.au/news/health/2017-11-22/vaginal-microbiome-why-it-is-important-for-womens-health/9176782
