Two Million Students Rely on Aunt Flow Period Products at School

That's Why Aunt Flow Launched Direct-to-Consumer Tampons and Pads for Home

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aunt Flow, the creator of proprietary, free-vend tampon and pad dispensers, is committed to ensuring access to free period products in public spaces like schools, colleges, universities, and businesses. The certified, woman-owned company has announced the launch of its direct-to-consumer period products for sale in the United States, and it's a big deal.

Aunt Flow's well-loved organic cotton period products are now available for home! Over two million students across the country rely on Aunt Flow's pads and tampons in bathrooms across grade schools and universities.

Over two million students across the country rely on Aunt Flow's pads and tampons in bathrooms across grade schools and universities, which motivated the brand to develop familiar products for menstruators to use at home. The brand has rolled out 36-count boxes of tampons and pads ($15.99) available online at goauntflow.com and on Amazon. Menstruators can now stock their homes with Aunt Flow's well-loved pads and tampons.

To celebrate Amazon's Prime Day, the brand has announced that it will run a special promotion—Prime for Periods. From July 16 through 22, Prime members can purchase 36-count boxes of Aunt Flow's organic cotton tampons and pads for $11.99, a $5 per box (25%) savings. Additionally, Aunt Flow will donate $1 per box sold during Prime for Periods to PERIOD.org, a global youth-fueled non-profit that helps fight period poverty and stigma.

"Menstruators in 750 schools and 150 universities across the U.S. have come to trust Aunt Flow and rely on our period products during their school day," shares Claire Coder, founder and CEO of Aunt Flow. "After receiving requests from parents that their daughters were curious if these products were available for 'normal people sales', we decided to give the girls what they've been asking for!"

The consumer launch was piloted on Aunt Flow.com and Amazon during the month of May and generated reviews like these!

Best Pads Ever "I stumbled across Aunt Flow pads at O'Hare Airport after vacation. My daughters and I loved them so much, I had to find them. We won't be going back to our old brand. These are amazing." Aixa, verified GoAuntFlow.com buyer.

Excellent Product "My daughter found your product in a public restroom during her first period. During her first wearing she declared them far superior to the Always pads I had provided her so we ordered our own box. Thanks for making comfortable pads that helped ease her transition to this phase of her life. What an important cause it is to offer this comfort and convenience to all women, regardless of their economic circumstance." Deborah, verified GoAuntFlow.com buyer.

The brand, now backed by investors like Sophia Bush and Aly Raisman, was founded by Coder when she was just 18 years old as a reaction to her experience of getting her period unexpectedly in public without the supplies she needed. According to a study by Free the Tampon, 86 percent of women have experienced starting their periods in public without the supplies they need. It became Coder's mission to develop a solution to ensure organizations can sustainably provide quality period products, a bathroom essential, for free in public bathrooms—no different than toilet paper or paper towels. With this new launch, Aunt Flow ensures that all bathrooms (at home and away from home) can be stocked with quality period care!

"We know that girls, women, and menstruators have come to count on Aunt Flow—our database of subscribers and the reviews our products are generating support that as fact," adds Sarah Howard, Vice President of Marketing at Aunt Flow. "And the reviews are bigger than simply comfort and quality. The reviews tell us we are a trusted part of monthly menstruation cycles across the country."

For more information on Aunt Flow, to order comfortable, purposeful period products delivered to your home, or to build a period program for your school or workplace, visit goauntflow.com.

