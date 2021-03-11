Two Mississippi State Schools And Magnolia Health Participate In National No One Eats Alone Day

MOSS POINT, Miss., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A positive prevention initiative designed to promote inclusion among students was celebrated this year virtually at two Mississippi schools on March 4, 2021, with the help of Magnolia Health. The schools included Kreole Primary Elementary and Escatawpa Upper Elementary.

Representatives from Magnolia Health hosted the online event in honor of No One Eats Alone® Day, created by the nonprofit Beyond Differences™. More than 450 students participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on health and academic performance. Students were able to participate in fun and engaging activities, paired with video demonstrations and promotional items for school staff to use with them.

Social isolation affects millions of students and has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self-harm, and community violence. Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, promoting mental health has gained increased importance, as students deal with the additional stressors from the pandemic and quarantining. Through No One Eats Alone, students have shown that if they are given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.

"At Magnolia Health, we're committed to helping children lead healthier lives, and that includes providing them with safe environments to discuss challenges, especially amid COVID-19," said Aaron Sisk. "We are proud to partner with Beyond Difference to virtually celebrate No One Eats Alone Day and give students in Mississippi the tools they need to remain focused on their health and social lives.

"The pandemic has given us all a taste of social isolation and the desire to feel connected," said Laura Talmus, the co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "Students and teachers need No One Eats Alone -- now more than ever -- to continue changing the culture in middle schools to be a more welcoming place for everyone regardless of their differences."

The two schools joined more than 2,500 schools across the country that celebrated No One Eats Alone Day. The initiative reached more than 1 million students in all 50 states.

No One Eats Alone Day is sponsored by the Centene Charitable Foundation.

About Magnolia Health

Magnolia Health is a long-term solution to help the state of Mississippi enhance care for Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) recipients, while most effectively managing taxpayer dollars. A physician-driven, Mississippi-based Coordinated Care Organization (CCO), Magnolia is backed by its parent company, Centene Corporation (Centene). Centene has more than 30 years of experience in Medicaid, CHIP and other government-funded programs such as Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and long-term care. For more information about Magnolia, visit www.magnoliahealthplan.com.

