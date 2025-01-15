TWO MODEL HOMES COMPLETE AT SERENE, NORTH SCOTTSDALE'S NEWEST $2.5M+ LUXURY COMMUNITY

"The completion of these model homes represents our vision for luxury desert living coming to life," said Scott Pfeiffer, founder and president of Sonora West Development. "Our dream team of designers and architects has created an unmatched living experience that caters to the most discerning buyers, while maintaining our commitment to efficient build cycles."

The models highlight Serene's collection of four elevated floor plans, ranging from 2,825 to 3,730 square feet, each featuring:

Custom interiors by Est Est, Inc.

Contemporary architecture by Swaback Architects

Gourmet kitchens with Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances

Custom-designed cabinetry and walk-in closets

Stone and wood floors

Glass and steel custom garage doors

Resort-style pools and built-in BBQs

Three of the community's 21 semi-custom homes have already sold, with buyers drawn to the development's strategic lot positioning that maximizes mountain views. Sonora West Development has invested approximately $10 million in land improvements since acquiring the property two years ago.

The successful launch follows Sonora West's recently completed Solitude community in North Scottsdale, which sold out in record time.

Mike Domer, associate broker at Compass and project partner, is handling sales exclusively for the community. For more information about Serene, please visit https://www.sonorawestdev.com/serene or call Mike Domer at 480.861.8883.

About Sonora West Development

Since its inception in 2001, Sonora West Development has earned a reputation for building the finest custom luxury homes, semi-custom home neighborhoods (Solitude and Serene), and multi-family communities (Arcadia 15, Arcadia 24, and The Lea) in Arizona's most exclusive neighborhoods and gated communities. The company has successfully completed over 150 custom home projects in Scottsdale, Paradise Valley, and throughout the entire Phoenix area. Founded by Master Builder Scott Pfeiffer, Sonora West is built on foundational pillars of attention to detail, strict adherence to the budget, and a fully collaborative approach to home building. www.sonorawestdev.com .

SOURCE Sonora West Development