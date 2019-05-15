Two Model Homes Unveiled At New Gilbert Community

PHOENIX, Ariz., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Arizona, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is excited to introduce Bella Verde, an exceptional new community located in desirable west Gilbert.

Prospective homebuyers and real estate agents are invited to attend the Grand Opening event for Bella Verde, which will take place from 12 to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 18. Attendees will enjoy a complimentary food truck lunch, as well as tours of the new Yorktown and Augusta model homes.

New homes from the mid $300s

Ranch and two-story floor plans

3 to 5 bedrooms, approx. 1,810 to 3,100 sq. ft.

Easy access to schools, shopping, dining and recreation

Community parks and playgrounds

Hundreds of personalization options for fixtures, finishes and flooring

Bella Verde is located at 1689 S. Spartan Street, Gilbert, AZ 85233

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 200,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Maryland, Nevada, Oregon, Florida, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

