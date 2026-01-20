Two Moms Buy Test Strips Celebrates 10 Years of Making Diabetes Care More Affordable with Major Website Upgrade

San Diego-Based Company Marks Milestone with 28,000+ Sellers Served, $26 Million Paid Out, and Launch of New Marketplace Platform to Sell Diabetic Supplies

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TwoMomsBuyTestStrips.com, a trusted marketplace connecting individuals with extra diabetic supplies to those who need affordable healthcare solutions, is celebrating a decade of service with impressive numbers: over 28,000 sellers served, more than 156,000+ transactions, over $26 million paid out, and an outstanding 4.9-star rating across 7,800+ reviews.

To mark this milestone, the woman-owned, family-run business has launched a redesigned website with tools that make it faster, easier, and more transparent when you sell diabetic supplies.

Sell Diabetic Supplies With Two Moms Buy Test Strips. Nation's leading diabetic supply buyer since 2015. Fast and friendly customer service and fast payments when you sell test strips. Fast & Friendly Service, Top Payments When You Sell Diabetic Supplies with Two Moms Buy Test Strips. Trusted Seller Since 2015 With Over 7,800+ Positive Reviews & Over 158,000 Successful Transactions. You Can Get Cash For Test Strips Fast & An Instant Quote, Free Pre-Paid Shipping.

From Kitchen Table to National Impact

What began 11 years ago as a conversation between cousins at a kitchen table in a small New Jersey town has grown into a lifeline for thousands of Americans.

Co-founder Kathleen and her cousin discussed the high price of diabetic supplies and saw an opportunity to create a solution benefiting everyone involved. That conversation led to a cross-country move to San Diego.

"We're humbled to have served over 28,000 wonderful sellers over the last decade, and grateful to be able to help make healthcare more affordable," said Kathleen, co-founder. "We love our sellers and enjoy helping them when they sell diabetic supplies."

Industry-Leading Service

TwoMomsBuyTestStrips.com has distinguished itself through key advantages:

Same-Day Payment : One of the only companies that normally pays the same day supplies received

: One of the only companies that normally pays the same day supplies received Consistently Higher Pricing : Highly competitive quotes

: Highly competitive quotes Free Shipping : Fully insured pre-paid shipping labels and kits

: Fully insured pre-paid shipping labels and kits Monthly Bonuses : The only company offering 8-12 bonuses every month plus new seller bonuses

: The only company offering 8-12 bonuses every month plus new seller bonuses Complete Transparency : All processing is videotaped and available to sellers

: All processing is videotaped and available to sellers Exceptional Customer Service : Fast and friendly same business day responses

: Fast and friendly same business day responses BBB Accreditation: Recognized for business integrity

New Website Features

The website includes faster product search, paperless prepaid shipping labels, 24/7 automated tracking, virtual chat assistant, improved checkout, complete transaction history, and referral rewards system.

Customers Speak

"These women are the most honest and sincere people I've ever did business with," shared Rashida Raines. "There are no tricks like the other places, they are genuine, their word is their bond and they have the highest pay out and they give a bonus every month. I truly respect them and their business."

"Everything was super fast and easy and got my money the same day it got delivered," noted Brian.

"I've dealt with almost every other major diabetic supply company and Two Mom's has continually been leaps and bounds better than their nearest competitor," said David.

About Two Moms Buy Test Strips

TwoMomsBuyTestStrips.com is a San Diego-based, woman-owned, family business that purchases unused diabetic supplies, making them available to diabetics who cannot afford high retail prices. The BBB-accredited company accepts test strips, CGMs, readers, pumps, and lancets from major brands including Dexcom, Accu-Chek, Omnipod, and Freestyle. For more information, visit www.TwoMomsBuyTestStrips.com.

Media Contact:

TwoMomsBuyTestStrips.com

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 619-797-6099

SOURCE Two Moms Buy Test Strips