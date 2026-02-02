TWO MOMS TEAM UP WITH 50 REAL TEENS AND PRE-TEENS TO LAUNCH PREREQ CARE, A SELF-CARE LINE BUILT FOR BACKPACKS, NOT BATHROOMS

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's teens are over-scheduled, always on the go, and highly skeptical of brands trying to speak their language. Enter Prereq Care, the first self-care line designed for backpacks, not bathroom counters.

Co-created by two moms alongside 50 real teens and pre-teens, Prereq Care launches with a mission to deliver safe, portable, multitasking skincare for how this generation actually lives – think "Get Going With Me" instead of "Get Ready With Me."

"Prereq started with a moment a lot of parents know well – standing in the skincare aisle and realizing it wasn't built for teens," said co-founder Lizna Kabani. "We watched our kids try to navigate their changing skin by scanning confusing shelves or turning to social media for advice. We knew we could do better, with their help, so we invited them into the process."

"This community of 50 real teens and pre-teens helped shape every decision, starting with their daily needs and pain points, and extending all the way through product formats, naming, scents, and visual identity," expanded co-founder, Sana Mithani. "This co-creation model will continue to guide the brand forward, serving as the heartbeat of Prereq and ensuring authenticity at every step."

The brand debuts with two multitasking mists that are portable, leak-proof, and ready for reality:

Reset Mode Deo Multi-Mist: An aluminum-free skin refresher powered by sugarcane fermentation to neutralize odor and glycolipids that repair and strengthen the skin barrier. Approved by the National Eczema Association.

A lightweight yet deeply hydrating spray formulated with Ectoin to help lock in moisture and protect against environmental stressors, plus soothing cactus extract for instant, long-lasting hydration.

Both products are dermatologist-approved and rated the safest possible score by the Environmental Working Group. Sustainability is also central to the brand, with reusable, planet-friendly packaging and refillable formats designed to reduce waste.

"What stood out to me immediately was how intentionally Prereq Care approached formulation for young skin," said Dr. Tiffany Libby, board-certified dermatologist and strategic advisor. "The products are built around supporting the skin barrier first, with carefully selected ingredients that each serve a clear purpose. By keeping formulas gentle, effective, and microbiome-supporting, I can feel confident recommending them for teens and pre-teens."

Prereq Care products are available for $19.99 at PrereqCare.com and Amazon.com. For more information, visit www.prereqcare.com and follow @prereqcare on social.

About Prereq Care

Founded by two moms and co-created with 50 real teens and pre-teens, Prereq Care was created to address a long-overlooked gap in skincare for teens and pre-teens. The brand focuses on safe, science-backed essentials that support young skin, using only purposeful ingredients and avoiding harsh actives and unnecessary steps. With dermatologist-approved formulas and refillable, planet-friendly packaging, Prereq Care is redefining age-appropriate skincare for the next generation. For more information, visit www.prereqcare.com.

