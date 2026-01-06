Two Months to Go: Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 Prepares to Launch in London

LONDON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With two months to go, BizClik is entering the final countdown to Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 , taking place on 4–5 March 2026 at the QEII Centre in Westminster, London.

As climate disclosure rules tighten and pressure around Scope 3 emissions continues to rise, the summit arrives at a critical moment for procurement and supply-chain leaders. The two-day event will bring together global executives across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, logistics and digital transformation to advance net-zero delivery and build resilient, future-ready value chains.

The summit will run alongside Sustainability LIVE: The Net Zero Summit , creating a unified platform for climate-aligned business transformation and reinforcing the growing convergence between sustainability strategy, procurement leadership and supply-chain execution.

Two Months Until Procurement and Supply Chain Leaders Convene

With just two months remaining, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 is preparing to welcome more than 1,000 in-person attendees, alongside a global virtual audience.

As the countdown continues, the summit will feature:

The agenda will deliver insight into decarbonisation, resilience, responsible sourcing, logistics optimisation and end-to-end supply-chain visibility.

Driving Net Zero and Supply Chain Transformation

As organisations accelerate toward net-zero commitments, the connection between digital transformation and sustainability has never been more critical.

Commenting ahead of the two-month countdown, Glen White, CEO of BizClik, said:

"As organisations move faster toward decarbonisation, the connection between digital transformation and sustainability has never been stronger. This summit is designed to give leaders the strategies, tools and partnerships they need to deliver meaningful change at scale."

Key Themes as the Two-Month Countdown Begins

With two months to go, the 2026 programme will focus on six priority areas:

Net Zero and Decarbonisation

Reducing Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions and aligning supply chains with net-zero commitments.



Supply Chain Resilience and Risk Management

Managing geopolitical risk, disruption, freight volatility and operational uncertainty.



Digital Procurement and AI Innovation

Applying automation, digital sourcing, predictive analytics and AI-driven intelligence.



Sustainable and Ethical Supply Chains

Strengthening transparency, supplier due diligence and ESG-aligned decision-making.



Global Logistics, Freight and Distribution

Improving efficiency through sustainable transport and multimodal strategies.



Leadership, Strategy and Transformation

Equipping CPOs and CSCOs with executive insight, governance frameworks and execution models.

Two Months Out: A Platform for Collaboration and Action

With the summit now just two months away, Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE: The Net Zero Summit 2026 will provide delegates with access to:

The co-location with Sustainability LIVE creates one of Europe's most comprehensive net-zero ecosystem gatherings, uniting climate, procurement and supply-chain strategy in a single environment.

Why This Event Matters With Two Months to Go

As regulatory pressure increases and climate disclosure expectations rise, organisations are seeking practical pathways to reduce emissions and strengthen supply-chain resilience. With two months remaining, PSC LIVE: The Net Zero Summit provides a timely forum for leaders to move from ambition to execution.

Registration Now Open

With the two-month countdown underway, early bird tickets are available . Attendees can choose in-person or virtual access to all sessions, workshops, networking areas and exhibitor showcases.

About Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE

Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE is BizClik's global event series for procurement, sourcing, supply chain and logistics professionals. The series connects decision-makers with insight on supply-chain strategy, digital transformation, risk, ethics and sustainability.

About BizClik

BizClik is a leading global digital media and events company producing industry-specific content across procurement, supply chain, sustainability, technology, energy, fintech and AI. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars and world-class events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences worldwide.

