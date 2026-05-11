Two "Monumental" Installations Open at the Pocantico Center

TARRYTOWN, N.Y., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rockefeller Brothers Fund will open two installations at The Pocantico Center this spring that celebrate modern art, history, and collaboration. Woven Wonders: Kykuit's Picasso Tapestries in the David Rockefeller Creative Arts Center at Pocantico spotlights large-scale textile renderings of Picasso paintings. An outdoor Sculpture Walk features pieces from The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA). Both open May 29 and are free to the public.

Commissioned by Nelson Rockefeller between 1955 and 1975, the tapestries in Woven Wonders were handwoven by Jacqueline de la Baume Dürrbach (1920-1990) with the input and signed approval of Pablo Picasso (1881-1973). Their monumental scale and vivid color offer an entry point for audiences from weavers and modern art experts to students and families. Woven Wonders offers visitors the opportunity to experience this remarkable collection while Kykuit, the Rockefeller estate at Pocantico, is closed for public visitation in 2026.

Woven Wonders is curated by Katrina London, curator, with support from Elizabeth Marriott, collections and curatorial projects assistant at Pocantico. The exhibition is based on research by former Kykuit Curator Cynthia B. Altman. An exhibition checklist is available at RBF.org.

The new Sculpture Walk features metalworks by Anton Prinner (1902-1983), Mark di Suvero (b. 1933), Marino Marini (1901-1980), Henry Moore (1898-1986), Herbert Ferber (1906-1991), and Ursula von Rydingsvard (b. 1942) along a thoughtfully landscaped pathway. These works, on long-term loan from MoMA, complement a permanent collection of over 70 modern sculptures acquired by Nelson Rockefeller in the 1960s and '70s. The Sculpture Walk pays tribute to the longstanding relationship between the Rockefeller family and MoMA, inviting reflection on art, environment, and public access.

Gallery hours for Woven Wonders are Fridays, 11 a.m.–3 p.m., and Saturdays, 11 a.m.–4 p.m., with guided tours the first Saturday of each month. Admission is free; advance registration required. The Sculpture Walk is accessible with registration for Woven Wonders and select Pocantico programs.

THE POCANTICO CENTER

Once home to the Rockefeller family, The Pocantico Center has been host to some of the most influential minds of the last century. Pocantico continues that tradition today with a robust slate of conferences, artist residencies, tours, performances, and exhibitions that bring together people to learn, share, and imagine a better future.

THE ROCKEFELLER BROTHERS FUND

Founded in 1940 by the grandsons of John D. Rockefeller, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund is a private foundation with a mission to advance social change that contributes to a more just, sustainable, and peaceful world.

CONTACT

Sarah Edkins: +1-646-897-1672, [email protected]

SOURCE Rockefeller Brothers Fund