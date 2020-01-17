Two more companies added to lawsuit filed against NFL Players Association and Dallas Cowboys Merchandising for filing False Counterfeit Complaints against a small business selling products on Amazon

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Rosenbaum Famularo, P.C., a law firm focused on sales on Amazon.com.

Two companies who acted in behalf of the NFL PA and the Dallas Cowboys Merchandising company were added to the federal lawsuit SportsK.com, Inc. d/b/a Jersey World v. NFLPA; Dallas Cowboys Merchandising, Case 1:19-cv-11734.

The lawsuit alleges that the NFL PA, Dallas Cowboys Merch., a brand enforcement company called PBP Research B.V. and clothing company called Outerstuff, Ltd., knowingly filed baseless intellectual property complaints against a small business in Michigan called Jersey World.

The complaints made on Amazon's website caused the small business' Amazon account to be suspended and significant lost sales and profits. The lawsuit's claims include that:

The NFL / Cowboys defendants defamed the small business by knowingly making false complaints, and;

The NFL / Cowboys defendants purposely interfered with the small business' contract to with Amazon to sell goods on Amazon.com.

As stated in the lawsuit, Jersey World bought Dallas Cowboys merchandise from an NFL / Cowboys authorized distributor. The products were genuine. Jersey World then re-sold the genuine products on Amazon.com. Despite having been provided proof that the merchandise was genuine, the NFL / Cowboys defendants falsely informed Amazon that the merchandise was fake. Additionally, when the small business showed Amazon that the products were genuine, the NFL / Cowboys defendants filed additional complaints until Amazon stopped Jersey World's sales. Click here for a short video about the lawsuit.

"US law protects the buying and re-selling of genuine products and protects small businesses from giant companies defaming them," says CJ Rosenbaum, a partner of the firm that filed the suit.

The case is pending in the Southern District Court of New York, the federal court in lower Manhattan, NY.

