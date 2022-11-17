Two More Institute Alums Selected as Rhodes Scholars

JT Mullins and Jonathan Oates join the ranks of Institute alumni awarded prestigious scholarship

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Responsible Citizenship today celebrates the acceptance of John (JT Mullins) and Jonathan Oates as 2023 Rhodes Scholars. They were among the 32 American students selected from a pool of 840 applicants to pursue graduate degrees at the University of Oxford. They now join the ranks of a particularly impressive group of people: Institute alumni named Rhodes Scholars.

JT Mullins Jonathan Oates

"What JT and Jonathan have been able to accomplish so far is truly outstanding," said Bill Keyes, president of the Institute for Responsible Citizenship. "They have excelled in their classes, on their campuses, at their internships, and most importantly, they are exemplary young men. I am proud to call them Institute alumni and now to call them Rhodes Scholars. The Institute network includes over 260 African American men, and now includes six Rhodes Scholars. I couldn't be happier for JT and Jonathan or the brotherhood they are a part of."

JT and Jonathan are members of the Institute Class of 2022 and attend Yale University. During their two summers with us, JT interned with the Center for Law and Social Policy (CLASP) and the Public Defenders Service for the District of Columbia. Jonathan interned with the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy (ITEP) and on Capitol Hill with Congressman Jim Cooper.

Please join us in celebrating these outstanding young men: JT Mullins from Hershey, Pennsylvania, and Jonathan Oates from Knoxville, Tennessee.

The Institute for Responsible Citizenship is a two-summer program for some of the best and brightest African American male college students. For the past 20 years, scholars from all over the nation have come to Washington D.C. to work at high-level internships, participate in an academic seminar, meet public and private sector leaders, and learn from the 23 other scholars. www.theinstitute.net

Contact:

Dr. William A. Keyes IV

President, The Institute for Responsible Citizenship

202-660-2501

[email protected]

SOURCE The Institute for Responsible Citizenship