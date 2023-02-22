Two More Tepezza Hearing Loss Lawsuits Filed by Johnson // Becker, PLLC

ST. PAUL, Minn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson // Becker, PLLC is a nationwide products liability law firm with extensive experience representing victims of product liability cases.

The third and fourth plaintiffs have filed lawsuits against the manufacturer of Tepezza, a drug prescribed for the treatment of thyroid eye disease, alleging that taking the medication caused long-term hearing issues.

Donna Walker, a resident of Arizona, and Meredith Albrecht of Illinois allege in their Complaints that patients and doctors had "no warning and had no knowledge of the serious risk of permanent hearing loss and/or tinnitus posed by Tepezza." The lawsuits are filed in Illinois, where Tepezza manufacturer Horizon Therapeutics USA, Inc. is headquartered.

Walker received doses of Tepezza from June to November of 2020, beginning her course of treatment about five months after Tepezza was first approved by the Food and Drug Administration. Albrecht took infusions of Tepezza from July through December of 2021.

According to the Complaints, clinical testing submitted to the FDA for Tepezza consisted of just two trials, with only 84 patients taking the brand-new compound. Reports of hearing loss in the trials were represented as "temporary and generally of limited duration."

A subsequent study, documenting usage after Tepezza had hit the market and capturing the experience of thousands of patients, found 10 percent of recipients reported either hearing loss, tinnitus, or both. Meanwhile, numerous studies conducted by doctors, most recently in August 2022, have discussed the association of those side effects with the use of Tepezzaa.

According to the Complaints, "[Horizon's] fraudulent and illegal conduct with respect to Tepezza caused thousands of individuals, including [Walker], to develop severe and permanent hearing loss."

The suits are filed by Timothy Becker and Stacy Hauer. Timothy Becker is a founding partner of Johnson // Becker, PLLC.

Questions about a Tepezza lawsuit? Contact a Johnson//Becker lawyer today for a free case review.

If you or a loved one has suffered hearing loss or tinnitus after being prescribed Tepezza, you may be entitled to financial compensation.

We offer a free case evaluation. To learn more about Johnson // Becker's product liability cases, or to arrange a free, no obligation Tepezza lawsuit review, please visit Johnson // Becker at https://www.johnsonbecker.com/drug-injuries/tepezza-lawsuit/ or contact Johnson // Becker directly at (800) 279-6386.

SOURCE Johnson // Becker, PLLC