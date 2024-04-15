Two Multifamily Management Firms Merge

MEB Management Services and Weller Management Form New Company Bryten Real Estate Partners

PHOENIX, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- After a year of internal planning, reorganizing and integrating, MEB Management Services, a Phoenix-based multifamily management company servicing the Southwest, and Weller Management, a third-party property management and consulting company based in St. Petersburg, Fla. serving the Southeast, officially merged to become Bryten Real Estate Partners creating a nationally recognized management company.

Prior to the merger, MEB Management Services employed 700 staff members and managed over 27,000 units throughout Southwest. Of that total, more than 4,200 units are new developments that will open by mid-2024. There are an additional 5,000 plus new development units under contract for mid-2024 and into 2025. Weller employed 450 staff members and managed close to 20,000 units.

Together, Bryten now employs 1,150 individuals and manages nearly 47,000 units across the U.S. including Arizona, New Mexico, Tennessee, Florida, Colorado, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, New York, and Texas. The combined geographical presence allows Bryten to offer a transformative approach to multifamily living, enriching the lives of its residents, clients and employees alike.

The leaders of Bryten spent over a year working on combining the best practices of each company to enrich the lives of its residents, clients and employees. Now with a strong leadership team, an established firm, increased efficiencies, and a people-first mindset, Bryten is ready to officially make its national debut.

"After more than a year since the merger took place, we are excited to introduce Bryten to the public," said Libby Ekre, the founding principal MEB and now Bryten. "Both MEB and Weller have built their reputations in multifamily management as respectable, reliable organizations that focus on people first. Our valued residents, clients and team members should expect the same, heightened level of compassion, commitment and quality of service with Bryten."

The newly branded company, Bryten, vows to increase employment opportunities in the multifamily living space across the nation, increase their presence in 13 different states, and combine and grow the community assets of the two organizations.

Bryten headquarters are located in Phoenix, with three additional offices in Tucson, Ariz., Denver, Colo., and St. Petersburg, Fla. The Bryten leadership is comprised of founding members Scott Cook, Libby Ekre, Joe Emerson, and their president of operations, John Vranich.

Bryten's portfolio includes mid-rise, garden style, build-to-rent, luxury communities, new developments, student living, eco-sustainable living, and attainable housing. In addition to property management, Bryten also offers due diligence, advisory capacity construction management, asset repositioning and cutting-edge technology.

"Going forward, we will continue to provide operational excellence to our clients and provide positive living experiences to our residents," said Joe Emerson, former founding principal at Weller and now Bryten. "Bryten plans to grow our assets under management by supporting our client's growth objectives, diversifying our portfolio both geographically and in product type while building a team of industry experts with an unmatched level of service."

Bryten will continue to prioritize clients, residents and employees first. The true merger will benefit residents from all over the nation, exceed industry standards, and meet all their clients' expectations.

For more information on Bryten, visit www.livebryten.com.

About Bryten

