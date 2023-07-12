TWO MUSICK PEELER ATTORNEYS NAMED AMONG THE NEXT GENERATION OF LEGAL LEADERS IN AMERICA

Musick Peeler

July 12, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Musick, Peeler & Garett LLP announced today that Citadelle Priagula and Giorgio Sassine have been listed in the first Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation guide. This seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.

"This is our inaugural guide dedicated to those who will define the future of the legal profession," states the publisher. "After reviewing thousands of candidates, we're confident the future is in good hands."

Managing Partner R. Joseph De Briyn adds, "We are so proud that two of our outstanding attorneys are being recognized among legal leaders. Giorgio and Citadelle's inclusion in this guide is a testament to the bright future that awaits them in the field of law."

Citadelle Priagula is a Partner in the Firm's Los Angeles office and is a member of the Labor and Employment Practice Group. She is Chair of the firm's Diversity and Inclusion Committee. Her practice focuses on representing employers in a broad range of employment matters, including claims for wrongful termination, employment discrimination, harassment, retaliation, failure to accommodate claims, breach of contract claims, and wage and hour claims, including the defense of class actions and PAGA actions. Ms. Priagula is actively involved in all aspects of these cases. She also provides day-to-day counseling to employers on various labor and employment issues and prepares policies and employee handbooks. She has presented on employment and human resources topics, such as wage and hour compliance and managing leaves of absences under state and federal laws.

Giorgio Sassine is an Associate in the Firm's Los Angeles office and is a member of the International Arbitration and Litigation and Construction Practice Groups. Giorgio has extensive experience on domestic and international high-value, complex commercial, construction, and energy disputes. He has represented clients in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. The litigation and international arbitration matters have been in various forums, including California, New York, Illinois, and Nevada state courts, U.S. federal courts, and under the arbitral rules of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), American Arbitration Association – International Center of Dispute Resolution (AAA-ICDR), London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), Dubai International Arbitration Centre (DIAC), and the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). In addition to his work as an advocate, Mr. Sassine is also a Member of the ICDR Y&I Board, a Member of the ICAL Alumni Association Board, Secretary of the California Arbitration, Inc. (CalArb), Co-Chair of CalArb's Planning Committee, on CalArb's Executive Committee, and is on the planning committee of California International Arbitration Week.

As Lawdragon emphasizes the essential diversity, talent, and determination embodied by the new generation of legal leaders, Ms. Priagula and Mr. Sassine's recognition in this prestigious guide represents their commitment to these values and their standing as key players in shaping the future of law.

About Musick Peeler

Founded in 1954, Musick Peeler has offices in five major commercial centers across California, with over 100 attorneys practicing in 16 disciplines. For more information, visit MusickPeeler.com.

SOURCE Musick Peeler

