Two Muskat, Mahony & Devine Partners Named to 2020 List of Texas Super Lawyers

HOUSTON, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two partners with Houston-based labor and employment firm Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP, have been named to the 2020 list of Texas Super Lawyers, a prestigious legal ranking that recognizes no more than 5 percent of Texas attorneys each year.

Partners Mike Muskat and Michelle Mahony have been recognized by Texas Super Lawyers for their labor and employment work. This is Mr. Muskat's eighth year and Ms. Mahony's sixth year to be selected to the peer-review listing.

Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, Mr. Muskat has successfully litigated hundreds of cases on behalf of employers involving nearly every type of employment law claim and is often called on to handle the most challenging employment and counseling matters. Most recently, he was recognized by Benchmark Litigation as a Labor and Employment Star.

Ms. Mahony is a seasoned litigator who has spent more than 20 years defending both large and small employers in a wide range of employment and wage and hour cases. She is Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and was previously named among the Top Women Attorneys in Texas for 2020.

"It is an honor to be included in this year's list of Texas Super Lawyers," said Mr. Muskat. "What's most exciting is that other lawyers determine this list. And to be recognized by those who truly know what we do every day makes it that much more special."

Researchers for Super Lawyers compile the annual list of honorees based on nominations from more than 70,000 practicing lawyers in Texas. A blue-ribbon panel of attorneys then assists with final selections.

This is just the latest honor for Muskat, Mahony & Devine. Partner Corey Devine was also selected to the 2020 list of Texas Rising Stars, an exclusive listing of the top young lawyers in the state.

Mr. Devine, recognized for his work in management-side employment litigation, is among the top 2.5 percent of Texas Lawyers in the state identified through a rigorous Super Lawyers selection process. Board Certified in Labor and Employment Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, he has successfully litigated hundreds of traditional employment, wage and hour and unfair competition claims.

The Super Lawyers list is published in the November issues of Texas Monthly and the Texas edition of Super Lawyers magazine. Texas Rising Stars can be found in this year's April edition of Texas Monthly and the Texas Rising Stars edition of Super Lawyers magazine. The full lists are available online at http://www.superlawyers.com

Muskat, Mahony & Devine, LLP is a Houston-based labor and employment law firm that delivers big firm expertise and sophistication with a personal approach. Founded in 2006, M2D partners daily with some of the world's largest and most sophisticated employers to find solutions to their toughest labor and employment challenges. Its lawyers have a track record for achieving positive resolutions in all types of employment-related disputes, including those involving claims of unlawful discrimination, harassment and retaliation, violations of wage-and-hour laws, and unfair competition. M2D attorneys also serve as trusted business advisors on labor and employment law compliance, providing advice and counsel on employment policies, training and counseling, separation, severance, compensation and employment agreements, and affirmative action compliance, along with advising on and handling occupational safety and health matters. To learn more, visit https://m2dlaw.com/.

