Two Named to LIM College Board of Directors

Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall and Jay Scansaroli bring strategic expertise

and vast experience in higher education and retail

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LIM College today announced the appointment of Troy A. LeMaile-Stovall and Jay Scansaroli to its Board of Directors, effective October 24.

LeMaile-Stovall is Chief Executive Officer of TEDCO, an organization that provides funding, resources, and connections to help early-stage technology and life sciences companies thrive in the state of Maryland. He also serves as a Strategic Advisor to Hunter Lewis, LLC, an investment management advisory firm.

Previously, LeMaile-Stovall founded the management consulting firm LeMaile-Stovall, LLC, and co-founded GulfSouth Capital, an investment/venture capital firm where he served as President and Chief Executive Officer.

He has had a long, distinguished career of serving universities including as Chief Operating Officer of the University of the District of Columbia, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Howard University, and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Jackson State University where, during his tenure, he received the Thurgood Marshall Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) Chief Financial Officer of the Year award.

Earlier in his career, LeMaile-Stovall held positions at McKinsey & Company, Southwestern Bell Telephone, AT&T Bell Labs, and Rockwell International. He holds a bachelor's degree from Southern Methodist University, a master's degree from Stanford University, and a Master of Business Administration degree from Harvard University.

Scansaroli is a widely recognized leader in the accounting, audit, and consulting profession, serving the consumer products and retail industries. For more than 40 years, he held leadership positions with global professional services firms Deloitte and Andersen, including serving as Managing Partner of the Global, U.S., and Regional Retail and Consumer Products practices at both firms.

Throughout his career, Scansaroli has been a trusted advisor to senior executives and companies ranging from global Fortune 500 leaders to mid-market emerging operations. His expertise includes advising on business strategy, mergers and acquisitions, post-merger integration, restructuring, and performance improvement.

Scansaroli has led or participated in multiple studies focused on consumer trends and is a frequent speaker on consumer and retail topics. He has been an active collaborator with the National Retail Federation and is responsible for multiple retail industry publications including the semi-annual "International Trends in Retailing," issued in conjunction with Texas A&M's Center for Retailing Studies. Scansaroli holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from Bentley University.

Ron Marshall, LIM College President, said, "We are honored to add two outstanding business and strategy consultants with vast experience in higher education and the retail industry to LIM's Board of Directors. Their expertise will be invaluable in furthering our long-term vision of LIM as the global leader in business of fashion and lifestyle education, delivering superior results to students, alumni, and the industry."

Founded in 1939 and located in midtown Manhattan, LIM College is focused on the global business of fashion and lifestyle. Offering master's, bachelor's, and associate degree programs, LIM prepares students for career success via an immersive approach grounded in real-world experience and "learning by doing" through required internships. LIM College's commitment to excellence in business education ensures graduates are sought after by a wide range of employers, as evidenced by a Career Outcomes Rate of 97% for the Class of 2023. Alumni excel throughout all areas of fashion and lifestyle and have gone on to work for companies such as Chanel, Google, Gucci, Hermes, L'Oreal, Louis Vuitton, Macy's, Michael Kors, Ross Stores, Saks Fifth Avenue, Spotify, and many more.

