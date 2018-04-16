Two National Background Screening Firms Join Forces

"This is a transformative acquisition for the company. TRAK-1 will help improve the client and applicant experience through seamless workflows and efficiently expedite the decision-making process," said Dan Shoemaker, Chief Executive Officer of PeopleFacts, which is based in San Diego, California.

"We now are a combined powerhouse in employment and residential screening, compliance and risk management, and data security and privacy," said Nancy Lynn Roberts, Co-Owner of TRAK-1.

Jevin Sackett, CEO and Managing Director at SNH said, "We believe this transaction will provide tremendous opportunity to offer leading innovative solutions in an expanding marketplace."

About SNH

Founded in 1996, SNH is a U.S.-based, private equity investor dedicated to acquiring and transforming companies in the lower middle-market. SNH has an active strategic presence in each of its core industries, partnering with best-in-class management teams to develop growth platforms across technology and technology-enabled business services leveraging its investment and operational resources. SNH's portfolio companies are market-leading and rapidly growing providers of information, technology, and other business services to the automotive, financial services, human capital management and energy sectors. For more information, please visit www.snhcapitalpartners.com.

About PeopleFacts

PeopleFacts, LLC builds partnerships to help clients mitigate risk and hire great talent through employment screening services. Founded in 1987, PeopleFacts provides identity authentication, criminal record checks, credit reports, driving records, employment and education verifications, drug and alcohol testing, and health screening. PeopleFacts is a wholly-owned portfolio company of SNH Capital Partners. For more information, please visit www.peoplefacts.com.

About TRAK-1

Founded in 1996, TRAK-1 Technology, Inc. has served the employment, volunteer, and residential/tenant background screening needs for more than 30,000 small and medium-sized businesses in 50 states. TRAK-1 owns and operates its own proprietary software platforms and has been accredited for employment screening in the U.S. by the National Association for Professional Background Screeners. For more information, please visit www.TRAK-1.com.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Shoemaker | PeopleFacts | dan@peoplefacts.com | 619-354-3414

Brian Kriebel | SNH | bkriebel@snhinc.com | 415-434-5693

