Two New Books Available on Amazon: Poopshkin "The Crutches Did It" and Poopshkin and the Sandcastle

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Poopshkin is back with two new adventures. While training to become a firefighter, Poopshkin injures his foot. Fitted with a plaster cast, Poopshkin is prescribed two crutches and a long period of boring bed rest. The crutches, two terrible troublemakers, are mischievous pranksters that cause Lori and Juney to confront Poopshkin's bad behaviour, only to have him claim, "the crutches did it."

Poopshkin "The Crutches Did It"

Illustrated by Liliya Chagay, the book has 40 pages and 773 words.

Link to Amazon: Poopshkin The Crutches Did It

Poopshkin commits to building a sandcastle after Freddie and Zaza rebuff Pepin's request to play with them. Bobber, an impartial bystander to the disagreement, relaxes on the water when his floating air mattress sinks and he screams for help. Who saves him? "Poopshkin and the Sandcastle" illustrate how confrontation can lead to collaboration and the building of an idyllic community.

Poopshkin and the Sandcastle

Illustrated by Liliya Chagay, the book has 32 pages and 682 words.

Link to Amazon: Poopshkin and the Sandcastle

For more information, please visit Poopshkin.com or Instagram @PoopshkinOfficial

Team Poopshkin (the authors):

Iraida Henderson immigrated to Santa Monica, CA from Russia, where she was an Early Childhood Educator.

Kristina Nokes studied Film Sciences at St. Petersburg State University of Film and Television.

Rob Nokes from Todd-AO™ Studios is the co-creator of Absentia DX™ and Actors Mobile ADR™, and was Co-Founder and CEO of Sounddogs.com, Inc.™ from 1997 to 2019.

Poopshkin™ is a Trademark of Iraida Henderson, Kristina Nokes, and Rob Nokes.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

