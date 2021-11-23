Two New Cooking Series Breaking Now on Kosher.com

BAYONNE, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kosher.com is the leading resource for all things Kosher, including recipes, products, and video content geared toward everyone from those keeping kosher to those who just want to learn more about the tradition. Kosher.com debuts two exciting new series: Breaking Bread featuring Danielle Renov @peaslovencarrots with new episodes airing on November 23rd at noon, running through February and Rosh Chodesh Club featuring Chef Gabe Garciaof Tierra Sur Restaurant celebrating Jewish Holidays each month, debuts December 1st at 6 p.m.

Breaking Bread with Danielle Renov

Kosher.com is constantly seeking exciting ways reach new audiences and break down barriers as exemplified in the two latest shows:

'Breaking Bread' features Danielle Renov (@peasloveandcarrots) food blogger and author from a multicultural Jewish background with parents who are from both Ashkenazi and Sephardic descent. The show takes viewers on a tasty tour of homes around Israel where she visits with people of different cultural backgrounds, while offering recipes, lifestyle tips, and other motherhood and family-related advice. Danielle was born and raised in Long Island, New York , but now lives in Israel with her husband and children. The Machane Yehuda Shuk in Jerusalem is where she spends her days, wandering the famous marketplace's alleyways, chatting up vendors, and making new friends. Danielle has created a community where food is the medium, she uses to express her love to those around her. There are six episodes in total with the upcoming episodes airing on Tuesday November 23 rd , 12pm EST . This episode features Rudy Roschmann , a beloved young Jewish community activist who was held captive in Nigeria while filming his movie. Rudy joins Danielle and talks about experiencing antisemitism as a child and as an adult. He is joined by his friend, Eliran Ben Yair , an 18-year-old Jewish influencer and features Rabbi Harry Rozenberg , who is known for positive PR for the Jewish World. Other new episodes will air on December 21 st , January 11 th , February 1 st, and February 22 nd all at noon.





features from a multicultural Jewish background with parents who are from both Ashkenazi and Sephardic descent. The show takes viewers on a tasty tour of homes around where she visits with people of different cultural backgrounds, while offering recipes, lifestyle tips, and other motherhood and family-related advice. Danielle was born and raised in Long Island, , but now lives in with her husband and children. The Machane Yehuda Shuk in is where she spends her days, wandering the famous marketplace's alleyways, chatting up vendors, and making new friends. Danielle has created a community where food is the medium, she uses to express her love to those around her. There are six episodes in total with the upcoming episodes airing on This episode features , a beloved young Jewish community activist who was held captive in while filming his movie. Rudy joins Danielle and talks about experiencing antisemitism as a child and as an adult. He is joined by his friend, , an 18-year-old Jewish influencer and features Rabbi , who is known for positive PR for the Jewish World. Other new episodes will air on , , and all at noon. The other new show debuting during Chanukah is the Rosh Chodesh Club Featuring Gabe Garcia , the celebrated chef from the world-famous Tierra Sur restaurant in Oxnard, California who takes viewers on cook-along, in real time, as he breaks down components of restaurant-worthy dishes into something you can recreate in your own kitchen. Airing right in time to entertain your whole Chanukah gathering, the countdown to this show is now on, with Chef Gabe first show airing on December 1 st at 6 pm EST . Viewers need to gear up, gather ingredients and get ready! This show airs each month in celebration of each monthly Jewish holiday.

These exciting new shows join the over 800 episodes now available on Kosher.com.

We are thrilled to debut this exciting new series Breaking Bread with Danielle Renov and Rosh Chodesh with Gabe Garcia on Kosher.com," says Shani Seidman, Managing Director of Kosher.com. "Both shows unite cultures through the shared love of food and togetherness, and this is exactly what Kosher.com does for those practicing kosher living or those just interested in learning more."

Kosher.com is committed to not only educating others about various Jewish cultures, but also learning about the cultural customs of others. Kosher.com has a special Italian themed holiday section this year featuring products from the Tuscanini brand, a premium kosher food brand with a curated line of products sourced in Italy and new recipes that highlight Jewish traditions from around the world.

"We have millions of unique users over the course of the year and over 50,000 followers on Instagram, each with their own unique background and kosher perceptive," says Seidman.

About Kosher.com

Kosher.com is the premier site for Kosher cooking and conversation. Kosher.com has grown as the number one destination for all things kosher food. The site features top-quality kosher recipes by award winning chefs, interesting articles and helpful cooking tips, addictively delicious and entertaining cooking videos, and everything anyone needs to make unforgettable meals.

Kosher.com is geared for everyone Jewish, Kosher or not whether you are a new cook still trying to figure out how to make a boiled egg, to a gourmet chef looking for new and creative ideas to impress important guests.

Kosher.com has thousands of recipes , hundreds of original videos that will teach you techniques to take your cooking to the next level, advice about wine pairings to elevate your meals, articles about the latest cooking trends, interviews with top restaurant chefs, and so much more.

Media Contact:

Hayden Hammerling

9734054600

[email protected]

SOURCE Kosher.com