Two New Directors Join atNorth as Growth Drive Continues

The business has appointed a Director of Public Affairs and Communications, and a Director of HSE, as it continues to scale in response to increasing demand for its services.

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit datacenter provider, has announced two new Director appointments that enhance the company's leadership capacity and support the success of its long-term expansion strategy.

Tatu Tuominen, Director of Public Affairs and Communications

Tatu will lead atNorth's policy engagement, corporate communications and reputations strategy, ensuring that every message supports the company's strategy, brand and goals. The role will play a crucial part in enhancing atNorth's position as the leading provider of sustainable data centers in the Nordics and Tatu will develop a cross functional narrative to promote positive customer relationships, community engagement, recruitment and investor relations. Tatu brings a wealth of expertise from senior communications roles across a variety of sectors including Head of Communications, Public Affairs, Science and Sustainability at Bayer, SVP of Communications at VR Group and Head of Communications and Public Affairs at Telia Finland. Tatu also has experience from the Permanent Representation of Finland to the EU and as a Ministerial Advisor, which makes him ideally suited to leading atNorth's engagement with policymakers and industry associations as the future of digital infrastructure industries continue to evolve.

Based at atNorth's FIN02 facility, Tatu will report to Chief Strategy, Marketing and Communications Officer, Fredrik Jansson.

Anne Helenius-Heir - Director of HSE

Anne will be accountable for the future road map of health, safety and environmental considerations across atNorth's operational and developing data center campuses. Anne will ensure the future proofing of atNorth's HSE framework to safeguard the health and safety of all individuals on site, as well as the campuses themselves in order to sustain the business as a high performing, compliant organization. With a proven track record from leadership roles at Shell, ABB, and Kemira Oyj, Anne has successfully developed and implemented global EHSQ frameworks, advanced ESG reporting and driven measurable improvements in safety culture and sustainability performance. She also brings valuable expertise in environmental due diligence and corporate responsibility.

Based at atNorth's FIN02 campus in Espoo, Finland, Anne will report to Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer, Janne Sigurdsson.

As atNorth continues to experience rising demand for its responsible high performance data centers, its commitment to bolstering its leadership team ensures the business benefits from deep expertise, fresh perspectives and relevant strategic insights as a framework for future success.

"We are proud to welcome such talented leaders to our team", says Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO atNorth. "Their vision and experience will play a key role in driving our ongoing expansion as we continue to deliver state of the art data centers in an environmentally responsible way."

The news follows a number of other recent strategic appointments including a Delivery Director for each country atNorth operates in; Hallgrímur Örn Arngrímsson, Director of Delivery, Iceland, Toni Germano, Director of Delivery, Finland, Dave O'Brien, Director of Delivery, Denmark and Daniel Kolm, Director of Delivery, Sweden. Additionally, the business has announced Bára Hlín Kristjánsdóttir, Director of PMO & Product, Jonas Lückner, Director of Commercial Management, Camilla O'Leary, Director of Client Management, Howard Shutt, Director of Hyperscale Sales, and Espen Bjanes, Sales Director.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center company that offers cost-effective, scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit services trusted by industry-leading organizations.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, as well as a ninth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and a tenth site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

Press Contact:

Caroline Brunton

Kite Hill PR for atNorth

+44 (0) 7796 274 416

[email protected]

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/atnorth/r/two-new-directors-join-atnorth-as-growth-drive-continues,c4283192

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18907/4283192/3846822.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/atnorth/i/anne-and-tatu,c3496592 Anne and Tatu

SOURCE atNorth