Two New England Law | Boston Students Named Rappaport Fellows

Students from New England Law have been awarded Rappaport Fellowships nearly every year since its inception in 2001. Tweet this

Read more about the Fellows Program: https://www.bc.edu/content/bc-web/schools/law/centers/rappaport-center/fellows.html

The Center's Executive Director Lissy Medvedow said, "This year's 12 Fellows were selected from among 100 applicants for their commitment to public service, their enthusiasm to learn about the intersection of law and public policy, as well as their grades and recommendations. This cohort continues the legacy of the Rappaport Fellowship with a strong and passionate group of future lawyers."

Briana Broberg '22 will be interning at the Boston Mayor's Office of Immigrant Advancement (MOIA). A graduate of The City College of New York and the University of Texas at Austin, she came to law school to study immigration law with an interest in immigrant- and immigration-related public policy issues. Broberg is President of New England Law's Immigration Law Association and co-chair of the Student Bar Association Diversity & Inclusion committee. She hopes to work at an immigration non-profit or advocacy organization after graduation.

Jacqueline Dagle '22 will be interning at the Massachusetts Attorney General's Office in the Civil Rights Division within the Public Protection & Advocacy Bureau. Her interest in disability law and advocacy drove her to attend law school after graduating from the University of Rhode Island. At New England Law, Dagle is a member of the school's mock trial team, the Judicial Language Project, and the Mental Health & Wellness Committee where she teaches weekly yoga classes for students. Dagle's professional goal is to uplift her community through advocacy aimed at improving communal accessibility.

"We are incredibly proud of Briana and Jacqueline not only for their accomplishments, but also for their passion and commitment to public service in their unique areas of interest," said Scott Brown, President and Dean of New England Law. "Our school has an impressive track record for competitive placements such as this, and we've seen how these opportunities can be major stepping stones for students launching their legal careers."

Students from New England Law have been awarded this fellowship nearly every year since its inception in 2001. Most recently, Caitlin Whitman '22 spent last summer as a 2020 Rappaport Fellow interning in the General Counsel's office at the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination. Graduates have gone on to start fulfilling careers in government agencies, public policy advocacy, and at esteemed law firms across the country.

In addition to New England Law | Boston, the 2021 Rappaport Fellows represent students from Boston College Law School, Boston University School of Law, Harvard Law School, Northeastern University School of Law, Suffolk University Law School, and University of Massachusetts School of Law.

About New England Law | Boston

New England Law | Boston was founded in 1908 as Portia Law School, the first and only law school established exclusively for the education of women. Today, New England Law offers its co-ed student body full-time, part-time, evening, and flexible programs tailored to the needs of today's students, combining rigorous academics, dynamic community, in-demand concentrations, and early access to practical experience as well as a diverse, global alumni network spanning 29 countries, 50 states, and 99 practice areas. For more information, visit www.nesl.edu .

SOURCE New England Law | Boston

Related Links

http://www.nesl.edu

