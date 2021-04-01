Two New Executives At Gemiini Hired To Spearhead Growth

SPOKANE, Wash., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemiini, a leader in online learning and telehealth therapy solutions to increase speech, language, reading, life skills, and social skills for people with special needs, has tapped two industry veterans to lead the company's growth.

Bryan Davey, PhD, BCBA-D, has recently been announced as the new Chief Executive Officer for Gemiini. Since 2016, Bryan served in a consulting role as Gemiini's Executive Vice President of Clinical Operations. Bryan has also served as President of Highland Behavioral and as a consultant to the Henry Ford Health System for autism and developmental disabilities. As a leader in applied behavior analysis, Bryan served as President of the Association of Professional Behavior Analysts.

"As the rates of autism increase globally, traditional therapy methods struggle to keep up with demand," Dr. Davey said. "Research shows that early intervention is crucial for children with autism. As part of our growth initiative, we hope to meet this skyrocketing need by bringing Gemiini's on-demand video modeling therapy to a much larger community of children and adults."

Gemiini has also hired Brad Halford as Chief Revenue Officer. Brad brings a proven track record of creating stakeholder value by identifying market trends and executing growth initiatives in sales, marketing, product development, and customer relations. Previously, Brad Halford served as Head of Marketing and Growth at Tivity Health where he led strategic growth for its flagship brand SilverSneakers.

"Gemiini recognized success with on-demand video modeling therapy and has positioned the company to take off," said Laura Kasbar, the founder and Chairman of the Board of Gemiini. "As we come out of the pandemic, the value of home-based learning and telehealth has never been more apparent. We plan to leverage Gemiini's Next-Gen Therapy and its decade of proven results to bring this unique approach to health plans and other new markets."

ABOUT GEMIINI

Gemiini is taking meaningful steps to impact lives with special needs; Gemiini uses evidence-based, on-demand therapy through video modeling to teach speech, language, reading, life skills, and social skills for people with autism, Down syndrome, and speech delay so they can live life understood.

SOURCE Gemiini