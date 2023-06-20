Two New Exhibiting and Buying Experiences Debut at Even Larger ILOE STUDIOS Chicago Event This October

ILOE STUDIOS leverages spring success to solidify and drive growth in Midwest, including a larger show floor and dedicated spaces for young contemporary ready-to-wear and elevated modern womenswear brands

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ILOE STUDIOS today announces continued investment in the Midwest following a highly acclaimed April event in Chicago. The international fashion trade fair will debut an even larger show expansion this October along with the official launch of Studio Next and Studio Wear, offering dedicated space for young contemporary ready-to-wear and elevated modern womenswear brands.

ILOE STUDIOS - Chicago brings together the world's top manufacturers, brands and retailers for unrivaled connections and ROI.

"Our strength in the industry comes from our commitment to listen and learn from our partners," said ILOE STUDIOS Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Zuckerman. "These relationships allowed us to double the size of our April event, and we are now poised to make an even greater investment in the Midwest market with a larger show floor and two, new exhibiting and buying experiences with the full debut of Studio Next and Studio Wear. This expansion will solidify the entire fashion industry and provide a sense of stability the Midwest market desperately needs now."

In April, ILOE STUDIOS Chicago unveiled a newly expanded international focus with brands from Canada, Italy, Greece, Lithuania, Turkey and Lebanon, among others from around the world and across the United States. The event also included a preview of Studio Next, offering a unique young contemporary experience for top retailers and buyers alike. October's event builds on this success while taking aim toward establishing a powerhouse Midwestern fashion market.

Zuckerman added, "Now more than ever, manufacturers and retailers need conveniently accessible and highly profitable trade show experiences to connect, build relationships and, ultimately, provide their stakeholders and customers with the best return on investment. We have leveraged all our insider knowledge to build a show and community that fully supports the industry,"

ILOE STUDIOS Chicago will be held October 1-3 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois Exhibitor applications and registration is now open at www.iloestudios.com. ILOE STUDIOS is produced by Main Street Events.

