Two New Exhibiting and Buying Experiences Debut at Even Larger ILOE STUDIOS Chicago Event This October

News provided by

ILOE STUDIOS

20 Jun, 2023, 08:51 ET

ILOE STUDIOS leverages spring success to solidify and drive growth in Midwest, including a larger show floor and dedicated spaces for young contemporary ready-to-wear and elevated modern womenswear brands

CHICAGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ILOE STUDIOS today announces continued investment in the Midwest following a highly acclaimed April event in Chicago. The international fashion trade fair will debut an even larger show expansion this October along with the official launch of Studio Next and Studio Wear, offering dedicated space for young contemporary ready-to-wear and elevated modern womenswear brands.

Continue Reading
ILOE STUDIOS - Chicago brings together the world's top manufacturers, brands and retailers for unrivaled connections and ROI.
ILOE STUDIOS - Chicago brings together the world's top manufacturers, brands and retailers for unrivaled connections and ROI.

"Our strength in the industry comes from our commitment to listen and learn from our partners," said ILOE STUDIOS Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Zuckerman. "These relationships allowed us to double the size of our April event, and we are now poised to make an even greater investment in the Midwest market with a larger show floor and two, new exhibiting and buying experiences with the full debut of Studio Next and Studio Wear. This expansion will solidify the entire fashion industry and provide a sense of stability the Midwest market desperately needs now."

In April, ILOE STUDIOS Chicago unveiled a newly expanded international focus with brands from Canada, Italy, Greece, Lithuania, Turkey and Lebanon, among others from around the world and across the United States. The event also included a preview of Studio Next, offering a unique young contemporary experience for top retailers and buyers alike. October's event builds on this success while taking aim toward establishing a powerhouse Midwestern fashion market.

Zuckerman added, "Now more than ever, manufacturers and retailers need conveniently accessible and highly profitable trade show experiences to connect, build relationships and, ultimately, provide their stakeholders and customers with the best return on investment. We have leveraged all our insider knowledge to build a show and community that fully supports the industry,"

ILOE STUDIOS Chicago will be held October 1-3 at the Donald Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois Exhibitor applications and registration is now open at www.iloestudios.com. ILOE STUDIOS is produced by Main Street Events.

Media Contact:
Megan Paquin, APR, CPRC
Paquin Public Relations
(407) 432-7066
[email protected]

SOURCE ILOE STUDIOS

Also from this source

ILOE STUDIOS Expands Signature Chicago Event With International Brands, Doubling Down on the Midwestern Region

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.