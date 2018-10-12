Two New Milestones Added To The Grammy-Winning Archive Collection - 'Paul McCartney and Wings: Wild Life' - 'Paul McCartney and Wings: Red Rose Speedway'

First up is the four-disc (3CD, 1DVD) limited deluxe edition of Wild Life , the debut album from Wings, originally released December 1971. Written by Paul and Linda McCartney (with the exception of a cover of Mickey & Sylvia's 'Love Is Strange'), Wild Life is beloved by fans for its raw and direct vibe--having been recorded in just over a week with the majority of tracks laid down in a single take. Wild Life's limited deluxe edition treatment features the full album remastered at Abbey Road plus 25 bonus audio tracks including rough mixes of the album, original single edits, B-sides, home recordings and other previously unreleased material across three CDs. The set's DVD features rare footage of acoustic home videos, rehearsals and more. The Wild Life deluxe package includes a 128-page book written by David Fricke telling the story behind the album – including track-by-track information and new interviews with Paul and key album personnel, a 48-page scrapbook of tour diaries, lyrics and set lists, unpublished Polaroids, lyrics, notes and memorabilia from the MPL archives. Wild Life's download redemption card will provide access to all audio in HD 24/96kHz unlimited high-resolution versions.

Next up is a six-disc (3CD, 2DVD + 1Blu-ray) numbered limited deluxe edition of the second Wings album and first credited to Paul McCartney and Wings, Red Rose Speedway. Released in April 1973 and featuring the #1 single 'My Love,' Red Rose Speedway was the first Wings album to hit #1 on the U.S. chart. The Red Rose Speedway limited deluxe edition features three discs of audio including the original album remastered at Abbey Road, no less than 35 bonus audio tracks, including a reconstruction of the originally conceived double album version of Red Rose Speedway, singles, B-sides, alternate mixes and previously unreleased tracks. The 2DVD + Blu-ray portions of the deluxe are packed with rare and previously unseen footage, including the James Paul McCartney TV Special, interviews and music videos, as well as the never before seen film The Bruce McMouse Show—fully restored and remixed in stereo and 5.1 surround sound. The package includes a folio containing 14 replica hand drawn original character sketches by Paul and facsimile dialogue sheets for the film, a 128-page book containing many previously unpublished images by Linda McCartney, expanded album and single artwork from the archives and story behind the album — including new interviews with Paul McCartney, and key album personnel — and track-by-track information, written by Amanda Petrusich, five replica handwritten lyric sheets and photo print, a 64-page 'Wings In Morocco' photo book, all housed in a numbered outer slipcase. The Red Rose Speedway download redemption card will provide access to all audio in HD 24/96kHz unlimited high-resolution versions.

Finally, the 11-disc Paul McCartney and Wings 1971–73 numbered limited edition super deluxe compilation features not only the entire contents of the Wild Life four-disc numbered limited deluxe edition and of the Red Rose Speedway 6-disc numbered limited deluxe edition—but also the exclusive live album, Wings Over Europe. This exclusive collection features 20 previously unreleased, newly mixed live tracks recorded over the course of 5 shows, an introduction featuring Paul recounting memories of the 1972 tour, a 96-page photo book including previously unreleased images by Linda McCartney and Captain Snap, a replica of the 1972 Wings Over Europe tour program, and access to downloadable 24/96kHz unlimited high-resolution audio versions.

The Paul McCartney Archive Collection debuted with the November 2, 2010 re-release of Paul McCartney and Wings' 1973 milestone Band on the Run, which won the 2010 GRAMMY Award for Best Historical Album, while the Archive Collection's Deluxe Edition Box Set of the 1976 classic Wings Over America took the 2013 GRAMMY for Best Boxed or Special Limited-Edition Package. The most recent previous installment was 2017's reissue of Paul's eighth studio album Flowers In The Dirt, which ROLLING STONE called "spectacular… an extraordinary document," and the OBSERVER hailed as "perhaps the greatest record to emerge from the world of AOR in 1989… an absolute pleasure to rediscover today."



Every release in the ongoing Paul McCartney Archive Collection is supervised by Paul himself, who oversees all aspects of each and every title from remastering to the curation of lost tracks, outtakes, artwork, photographs and video from his personal vaults, and much more. The result is one of the most ambitious and personal undertakings of its kind, one that encompasses more than 40 years of cherished, classic material from the most successful songwriter and recording artist in music history.

See below for the Deluxe Edition track listings.



Wild Life and Red Rose Speedway are also available on:

2CD - Special Edition

2LP - 180 Gram vinyl with MP3 download card

Digital Download/Streaming - Standard & Special Edition

Plus

A 2LP recreation of the Red Rose Speedway "Original Double Album" on 2LP - 180 Gram vinyl with MP3 download card

PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS: WILD LIFE

Paul McCartney Archive Collection Limited Deluxe Edition



Numbered heavy weight kraft board slipcase. Cover silkscreen printed.

128-page essay book written by David Fricke.

Folio containing; 48-page facsimile notebook, 12 replica medium format Polaroid pictures, plus

"The Ball" album launch party invite.

CD portfolio containing 3CDs & 1DVD.

CD1 – Remastered Album



Mumbo Bip Bop Love Is Strange Wild Life Some People Never Know I Am Your Singer Bip Bop (Link) Tomorrow Dear Friend Mumbo (Link)

CD2 – Rough Mixes

Mumbo [Rough Mix] Bip Bop [Rough Mix] Love Is Strange (Version) [Rough Mix] Wild Life [Rough Mix] Some People Never Know [Rough Mix] I Am Your Singer [Rough Mix] Tomorrow [Rough Mix] Dear Friend [Rough Mix]

CD3 – Bonus Tracks

Good Rockin' Tonight [Home Recording] Bip Bop [Home Recording] Hey Diddle [Home Recording] She Got It Good [Home Recording] I Am Your Singer [Home Recording] Outtake I Dear Friend [Home Recording I] Dear Friend [Home Recording II] Outtake II Indeed I Do When The Wind Is Blowing The Great Cock And Seagull Race [Rough Mix] Outtake III Give Ireland Back To The Irish Give Ireland Back To The Irish (Version) Love Is Strange [Single Edit] African Yeah Yeah

DVD – Bonus Video

Scotland , 1971 The Ball ICA Rehearsals Give Ireland Back To The Irish (Rehearsal)

Plus 24/96kHz unlimited high-resolution audio download of the remastered album and bonus audio



PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS: RED ROSE SPEEDWAY

Paul McCartney Archive Collection Limited Deluxe Edition



Numbered edition, colour printed silver metalized board slipcase.

128-page essay book written by Amanda Petrusich. Including 5 replica handwritten lyric sheets, and a photo print.

64-page Wings Over Morocco photo book.

The Bruce McMouse Show folio containing; 14 replica hand drawn sketches by Paul McCartney, facsimile dialogue sheets and the unreleased film restored and remixed on DVD and 5.1 HD Blu-Ray. CD portfolio containing 3CDs & 1DVD.

CD1 – Remastered Album

Big Barn Bed My Love Get On The Right Thing One More Kiss Little Lamb Dragonfly Single Pigeon When The Night Loup (1st Indian On The Moon) Medley: Hold Me Tight Lazy Dynamite Hands Of Love Power Cut

CD2 – "Double Album"

Night Out Get On The Right Thing Country Dreamer Big Barn Bed My Love Single Pigeon When The Night Seaside Woman I Lie Around The Mess [Live At The Hague] Best Friend [Live In Antwerp] Loup (1st Indian On The Moon) Medley: Hold Me Tight Lazy Dynamite Hands Of Love Power Cut Mama's Little Girl I Would Only Smile One More Kiss Tragedy Little Lamb Dragonfly

CD3 – Bonus Audio

Mary Had A Little Lamb Little Woman Love Hi, Hi, Hi C Moon Live And Let Die Get On The Right Thing [Early Mix] Little Lamb Dragonfly [Early Mix] Little Woman Love [Early Mix] 1882 [Home Recording] Big Barn Bed [Rough Mix] The Mess Thank You Darling Mary Had A Little Lamb [Rough Mix] 1882 [Live In Berlin] 1882 Jazz Street Live And Let Die [Group Only, Take 10]

DVD 1 – Bonus Video

Music Videos James Paul McCartney TV Special Live And Let Die [Live In Liverpool] Newcastle Interview

DVD 2 – Bonus Film

1. The Bruce McMouse Show

5.1 Surround Dolby Digital, 16bit 48kHz/PCM Stereo, 24bit 48kHz



Blu-ray – Bonus Film

1. The Bruce McMouse Show

5.1 Surround DTS-HD Master Audio, 24bit 96kHz/PCM Stereo 24bit 96kHz

Plus 24/96kHz unlimited high-resolution audio download of the remastered album and bonus audio

PAUL McCARTNEY AND WINGS: WINGS 1971-1973

Paul McCartney Archive Collection Limited Super Deluxe Edition



Both Wild Life and Red Rose Speedway Limited Deluxe Editions, plus:

Exclusive numbered boxed edition, 7-colour screen print on corrugated board.

Exclusive Wings Over Europe 96-page photo book with screen printed cover.

Facsimile of the Wings Over Europe 1972 European tour programme.

Brand new stereo mix of tracks played on the 1972 tour on CD.

Big Barn Bed [Live In Newcastle] Eat At Home [Live At The Hague] Smile Away [Live In Berlin] Bip Bop [Live At The Hague] Mumbo [Live In Antwerp] Blue Moon Of Kentucky [Live At The Hague] 1882 [Live In Berlin] I Would Only Smile [Live In Antwerp] Give Ireland Back To The Irish [Live In Groningen] The Mess [Live In Berlin] Best Friend [Live In Antwerp] Soily [Live In Berlin] I Am Your Singer [Live At The Hague] Seaside Woman [Live In Groningen] Wild Life [Live At The Hague] My Love [Live At The Hague] Mary Had A Little Lamb [Live At The Hague] Maybe I'm Amazed [Live In Groningen] Hi, Hi, Hi [Live At The Hague] Long Tall Sally [Live In Groningen]

Plus 24/96kHz unlimited high-resolution audio download of the remastered album and bonus audio

